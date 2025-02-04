What Adam Schefter Said About Chip Kelly's 'New Money' From Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Brady
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly will be the highest paid NFL coordinator under new Raiders coach Pete Carroll. Pat McAfee and Adam Schefter react to the Raiders' "new money" that includes an infusion from Tom Brady, who has a five percent stake in the Raiders. The Raiders majority owner is Mark Davis.
"This is where the new money and the limited owners that the Raiders have come into play," Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Because Mark Davis got an infusion of money from the limited owners that included Tom Brady, they now can go out and spend that money on guys like Chip Kelly. There's no salary cap for coaches. You're capped off on what you can and can't spend on players, but there's no cap on coaches."
"So if you want to go pay Chip Kelly $6 million a year to bring him in to Las Vegas, you can go do that," Schefter continued. "And having cash is actually the big deal. And the Raiders clearly have some cash that they can throw around to coaches and that they're going to be able to use in the form of guaranteed money and signing bonuses to upcoming free agents. So that's going to be something that I think the Raiders lean into as they try to make up ground on the rest of the teams in the AFC West and in that conference."
Kelly is set to make an average of $6 million per year with the Raiders according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is losing his first-year offensive coordinator, and friend to the NFL. Day and Kelly have a long history. As a college football player, Day was coached by Kelly at New Hampshire. Day then coached with Kelly at New Hampshire (2002) and also for two years in the NFL (2015, Philadelphia Eagles; 2016, San Francisco 49ers.)
The former Duck Kelly brought immense success to Oregon from 2007-2012 and is now celebrating a national championship with the Buckeyes.
Ohio State defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-23, to become 2024-25 College Football Playoff National Champions and earn its sixth national title. It's Ohio State's first championship since defeating the Oregon Ducks in 2014.
Oregon fans won't be facing Kelly in matchups against budding Big Ten rival Ohio State. However Ducks fans can still see what their former coach is cooking up in the NFL.
"I think (Kelly) wanted to get back to the NFL," Schefter said. "And the Raiders made a lot of inquiries and did a lot of background checks to see this is what they were trying to do. Again, I think everybody would agree on Chip's offensive prowess and brilliance... They were looking at some other people as well. But ultimately, the recommendations on Chip's offensive mind came back in such a way that they felt like this was the move to make."
"They're at a disadvantage in that division with those coaches and those quarterbacks in the AFC West. It's loaded. Pete (Carroll) comes in with energy and enthusiasm and passion and a defensive expertise. So they need somebody to really run that offense. And Chip Kelly certainly is more than capable of doing that."
No doubt that Carroll and Kelly are going to be a must-watch duo.
Kelly will be coaching in arguably the most offensively-talented NFL division against the reigning two-time Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. Keeping pace with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no easy task.
The Chargers and the Broncos are led by former Oregon Duck quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Bo Nix... so it's a division loaded with former Duck talent. Former Oregon Duck center Jackson Powers-Johnson is now the starting center for Las Vegas and will be working with Kelly.
Day was in the middle of recording an interview with Fox Sports' Joel Klatt when that news broke and he gave his reaction. The mutual respect between Day and Kelly is obvious.
"That was great. It was great [to win a national championship with Kelly]," Day told Klatt. "We talked about it, the fact that, you know, we had a really good group here and, you know, the dream would be to win a national championship. And then, you know, he decides whether he wants to stay or have an opportunity to go to the NFL, and that's exactly what happened."
"Just to be able to have a beer in a few years and talk about the year that we had together is gonna be special, because we all started together and this is where I started with him. And we went and did that and what a great story," Day continued. "I know so many people back home in New Hampshire are just excited for him and for the story. It's pretty special."
Kelly gave a ton of praise to his head coach and friend, Day, for overcoming a deflating loss to rival Michigan Wolverines and leading Ohio State through a treacherous College Football Playoff path. En route to becoming champions of college football's first 12-team playoff, the Buckeyes defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
"Really happy for (Coach Day) and how he led this team," Kelly said after winning the National Championship. "He led the team right from the front, did an amazing job. You know, to lose the last game of the regular season like we did, but then to rally this group and then face the teams we faced - to go beat a Tennessee team that was a really good team, and then beat the No. 1 team in Oregon and then go beat Texas in Texas. Then you have a chance to play in this game (vs. Notre Dame) was awesome, but I'm just really happy for (Day)".
