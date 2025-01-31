How to Watch Senior Bowl: NFL Draft Standouts Dillon Gabriel, Jalen Milroe, Tez Johnson, Riley Leonard
EUGENE- The road to the NFL isn’t over when the college season ends, in fact, it’s just getting started. With the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, top prospects still have a chance to boost their stock through key pre-draft events. One of the biggest is the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where standout players from across the country will compete in front of NFL scouts and executives
This year’s Senior Bowl features a strong lineup of players from programs across the nation, including multiple highly touted prospects looking to solidify their draft status. These prospects have been putting strong performances on film through workouts ahead of the Senior Bowl, solidifying themselves as NFL Draft standouts. Several of these standouts are Oregon Ducks.
On Friday, Pro Football Focus listed its top performers by position and had two Ducks at the top of its charts. Former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Tez Johnson were named some of the top performers by PFF.
Some players to keep an eye on Saturday during the Reese’s Senior Bowl include Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and receiver Tez Johnson, as well as Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard.
How to Watch:
The 2025 Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 1, at the University of South Alabama. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. PT and will be broadcast on NFL Network.
NFL Draft Standouts/ Players to Watch
Dillon Gabriel
Gabriel has already made his mark as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history, and now he’s looking to prove himself at the next level. After leading the Oregon Ducks to a historic 13-1 season and finishing third in Heisman voting, Gabriel has continued to elevate his draft stock with dominant performances at Senior Bowl practices. As he prepares for the showcase game, scouts are taking notice of his accuracy, leadership, and ability to command an offense.
Gabriel thrived under offensive coordinator Will Stein in his lone season with Oregon. He threw for a career-high 3,857 yards with 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions, helping the Ducks establish themselves as national championship contenders. Beyond his single-season success, Gabriel’s career numbers are staggering. He holds the NCAA record for total touchdowns responsible for (189) and is tied with Case Keenum for the most career passing touchdowns (155).
Despite questions about his measurables—standing at 5-10, 206 pounds—Gabriel’s production and experience make him an intriguing prospect. According to PFF’s Max Chadwick, Gabriel projects as a high-floor backup at minimum, with the potential to carve out a long career in the NFL. His performance in the Senior Bowl will be another opportunity to prove that his skill set can translate to the next level, and if his recent practices are any indication, Gabriel is making the most of the moment.
Tez Johnson
Tez Johnson is proving that his size will not stop him from being an offensive threat. Despite measuring in at only 156 pounds—one of the lightest ever for a wide receiver at the Senior Bowl—Johnson has emerged as one of the most impressive playmakers in Mobile. His elite route-running, explosiveness, and ability to create separation have been on full display, solidifying his case as potentially the top slot receiver in the 2025 rookie class.
Johnson was Oregon’s No. 1 receiver for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and despite missing two games, he still put up impressive numbers in 2024. He finished the season with 83 receptions for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns. Durring his Oregon career he totaled 169 catches for 2,080 yards and 20 scores. His ability to consistently create space has been a defining trait. Johnson’s 91.8% separation rate ranks in the 100th percentile among FBS wide receivers.
That separation ability was a nonissue throughout three days of Senior Bowl practices, as Johnson won nearly every one-on-one rep and made defenders look helpless in coverage. His routes gained traction on social media, seemingly erasing concerns about his size as he torched secondaries with speed, agility, and precision.
Jalen Milroe
Jalen Milroe’s Senior Bowl experience has had its ups and downs. Milroe has shown flashes of brilliance mixed with moments of inconsistency. The former Crimson Tide quarterback has impressed with his deep-ball accuracy. However, he has also put some questionable interceptions on tape, raising concerns about his decision-making and consistency.
“Jalen Milroe is a phenomenal athlete,” The Ringer’s Todd McShay said during his Senior Bowl podcast. “Jalen Milroe is gonna be awesome in the game on Saturday, I’m guessing, because of his ability to extend plays... Quarterbacks with mobility can kind of erase a lot of problems.”
That mobility and playmaking ability have led to first-round projections in some mock drafts, with Milroe appearing as the potential third quarterback off the board behind Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward.
Still, his week in Mobile hasn’t done much to solidify his stock as an early-round pick. Milroe struggled with footwork, timing, and accuracy through most of practice before finishing on a more positive note in Thursday’s session. He was late on several throws and inconsistent with ball placement.
Milroe, who spent two seasons as Alabama’s starter, put up solid numbers in his final year, throwing for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 726 rushing yards and an additional 20 scores on the ground. His athleticism is undeniable, but whether he can develop the refinement needed to thrive at the next level remains the biggest question as the draft process continues.
Riley Leonard
Riley Leonard enters the NFL Draft fresh off a dominant season at Notre Dame, where he led the Fighting Irish to a 14-2 record and a national championship appearance. Despite falling to Ohio State in the title game, Leonard says his confidence has never been higher as he transitions into the draft process.
“I have more confidence now than I’ve ever had in my career,” Leonard told News 5 Sports. “I remember walking off the field against Ohio State and thinking, ‘Man, my best is yet to come.’ I got to grow in a lot of different things, but I’m going to attack these things in the offseason and hopefully get out there and get on a team and compete my tail off.”
Throughout his final season, Leonard showcased his ability to deliver in big moments, securing seven wins over top-25 opponents in what was the longest season in college football history. His sharp mechanics, solid footwork, and ability to push the ball downfield has made him one of the most polished quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class. His combination of accuracy, deep-ball ability, and strong pocket presence has made him a solid prospect for NFL teams looking for a poised and consistent quarterback.
