Surprising List of Heisman Trophy Finalists And Winner
One of the biggest mysteries for the Oregon Ducks 2025 offense is redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore.
Since transferring to Oregon after one season at UCLA, Moore has trained closely with current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024.
Now, he's competing with quarterbacks Austin Novosad and Luke Moga for the starting job in 2025. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has not yet named a starting quarterback for this season, as fall camp is just beginning.
One college football analyst doesn't just think Moore will secure the starting spot - he also believes Moore will compete for the Heisman Trophy this year.
In a recent offseason prediction from On3's JD PicKell, Moore is one of his four finalist choices for the biggest single-player award in college football.
Finalists:
- Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith (winner)
- Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore
- South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers
- LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier
"Listen man, the last two quarterbacks at Oregon - Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel - both showed up in New York for the Heisman Trophy," PicKell said during On3's College Football 2025 Season Predictions video. "It is very clear, speaking the system, if you do what Will Stein says, you do numbers, you win football games, people watch your games, you go to New York."
Moore is fairly unproven as a quarterback with Oregon during game time decisions (he played in four games for 7/8 in passing attempts), but coach Dan Lanning and staff have raved about Moore's talents during the Oregon offseason and his development as a mentee for Gabriel.
“Dante has all the ability in the world, has the arm talent,"Lanning told Oregon Ducks reporter Bri Amaranthus in April. “I’ve been really pleased with his intelligence to get us checked into a positive play. A lot of times playing football, it's advantage offense, advantage defense based on the call. He's done a great job of getting us in an advantage call. Whenever he sees a certain look, being able to adjust and adapt to that.”
There's also several outside factors that could potentially help Moore catapult himself to that New York stage.
"The schedule is very workable," PicKell continued. "No Ohio State, no Michigan for Oregon. They're going to be more talented than everyone they play in the regular season. There is noting that Dillon Gabriel or Bo Nix physically did that Dante Moore can't do. There's no 'Oh man, but Bo Nix can throw that out route to the field.' Dante Moore has all that talent and then some. I'm not saying he's more talented than Bo Nix but I'm just saying he has those tools to run this system at the highest level."
Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith To Win Hesiman?
PicKell also placed South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as other finalists. PicKell put Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as his pick to win the prestigious honor.
Colorado Buffaloes two-way player Travis Hunter won the Hesiman Trophy in 2024. Before that, the last receiver to win was in 2020, when Alabama's DeVonta Smith received the award. He was the first wide receiver to win since Desmond Howard in 1991.
Moore's Teammates Believe
Media members aren't the only people believing in Moore this offseason. Both Tampa Bay wide receiver and former Duck Tez Johnson and current freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore have predicted a potential Heisman run for Moore.
"He'll be a Heisman finalist next year," Johnson said during a Rose Bowl media availability. "100 percent. It's something you haven't seen yet. That boy can throw a ball like no other. I've never seen nothing like it."
“I think he will win the Heisman this year,” said Dakorien Moore when asked about Dante Moore on "The Pivot Podcast" with Ryan Clark.