Surprising List of Heisman Trophy Finalists And Winner

Which college football players will be Heisman Trophy finalists? Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith, Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier are early picks for the Heisman Trophy.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warms up before the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warms up before the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
One of the biggest mysteries for the Oregon Ducks 2025 offense is redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore.

Since transferring to Oregon after one season at UCLA, Moore has trained closely with current Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024.

Dante Moore Addresses the Media After Spring Practice with the Oregon Ducks / Olivia Cleary

Now, he's competing with quarterbacks Austin Novosad and Luke Moga for the starting job in 2025. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has not yet named a starting quarterback for this season, as fall camp is just beginning.

One college football analyst doesn't just think Moore will secure the starting spot - he also believes Moore will compete for the Heisman Trophy this year.

Surprising List of Heisman Trophy Finalists And Winner

In a recent offseason prediction from On3's JD PicKell, Moore is one of his four finalist choices for the biggest single-player award in college football.

Finalists:

  • Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith (winner)
  • Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore
  • South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers
  • LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier
Combat Duck Dante Moore, left, drops back to pass behind a block by Jay Harris against Fighting Duck Brandon Finny during th
Combat Duck Dante Moore, left, drops back to pass behind a block by Jay Harris against Fighting Duck Brandon Finny during the fourth quarter of the Oregon Spring Game. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Listen man, the last two quarterbacks at Oregon - Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel - both showed up in New York for the Heisman Trophy," PicKell said during On3's College Football 2025 Season Predictions video. "It is very clear, speaking the system, if you do what Will Stein says, you do numbers, you win football games, people watch your games, you go to New York."

Moore is fairly unproven as a quarterback with Oregon during game time decisions (he played in four games for 7/8 in passing attempts), but coach Dan Lanning and staff have raved about Moore's talents during the Oregon offseason and his development as a mentee for Gabriel.

“Dante has all the ability in the world, has the arm talent,"Lanning told Oregon Ducks reporter Bri Amaranthus in April. “I’ve been really pleased with his intelligence to get us checked into a positive play. A lot of times playing football, it's advantage offense, advantage defense based on the call. He's done a great job of getting us in an advantage call. Whenever he sees a certain look, being able to adjust and adapt to that.”

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore hands off the ball to running back Noah Whittington as the Fighting Ducks face off again
Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore hands off the ball to running back Noah Whittington as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's also several outside factors that could potentially help Moore catapult himself to that New York stage.

"The schedule is very workable," PicKell continued. "No Ohio State, no Michigan for Oregon. They're going to be more talented than everyone they play in the regular season. There is noting that Dillon Gabriel or Bo Nix physically did that Dante Moore can't do. There's no 'Oh man, but Bo Nix can throw that out route to the field.' Dante Moore has all that talent and then some. I'm not saying he's more talented than Bo Nix but I'm just saying he has those tools to run this system at the highest level."

Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith To Win Hesiman?

PicKell also placed South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as other finalists. PicKell put Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as his pick to win the prestigious honor.

Colorado Buffaloes two-way player Travis Hunter won the Hesiman Trophy in 2024. Before that, the last receiver to win was in 2020, when Alabama's DeVonta Smith received the award. He was the first wide receiver to win since Desmond Howard in 1991.

Moore's Teammates Believe

Media members aren't the only people believing in Moore this offseason. Both Tampa Bay wide receiver and former Duck Tez Johnson and current freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore have predicted a potential Heisman run for Moore.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, A
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"He'll be a Heisman finalist next year," Johnson said during a Rose Bowl media availability. "100 percent. It's something you haven't seen yet. That boy can throw a ball like no other. I've never seen nothing like it."

I think he will win the Heisman this year,” said Dakorien Moore when asked about Dante Moore on "The Pivot Podcast" with Ryan Clark.

ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

