Surprising List of Oregon Ducks' Biggest NIL Valuations

A Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) valuation is described as an estimation of how much a specific college sports player’s NIL is worth at a given point in time. It's not the actual dollar amount that an athlete is making.

Roster value refers to the value an athlete has by being a member of his or her team at his or her school, which factors into the role of NIL collectives such as the Oregon Ducks' Division Street. It's the primary factor influencing most players’ NIL valuation.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws downfield against James Madison during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to On3, Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore's NIL valuation is the highest on coach Dan Lanning's roster at $2.3 million, which is ranked No. 14 amongst all the college football programs. He has a roster value of $2.1 million.

Following Moore, the redshirt senior offensive tackle Isaiah World has the second-highest NIL valuation/roster value on the 2025 Oregon roster at $1.2 million (ranked No. 55 in the nation), and senior inside offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon right behind him at $1.1 million (ranked No. 58 in the country).

With the announced return of redshirt junior defensive lineman Bear Alexander for next season, his NIL valuation has jumped all the way up to $976K and a roster value of $932K, the fourth-highest on the Oregon's team. That places Alexander at No. 80 in the sport.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is how the rest of the top 10 NIL valuations and roster value numbers round out for the Ducks.

Junior safety Dillion Thieneman - $855,000/$829,000 (ranked No. 98 in the nation)

Junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq - $748,000/$725,000

Junior EDGE Teitum Tuioti - $649,000/$630,000

Freshman quarterback Akili Smith Jr. - $545,000/$500,000

Senior wide receiver Evan Stewart - $542,000/$542,000

Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore - $497,000/$400,000

The top 3 NIL valuations/roster values in all of college football come from Texas Longhorns junior quarterback Arch Manning ($5.3M/$2.8M), Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith ($4.2M/$3.2M), and Miami Hurricanes redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck ($3.1M/$2.8M).

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dante Moore to Come Back for 2026 Season?

Moore's future in Eugene is up in the air at the moment. He's being regarded as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, made $8,865,000 in his rookie season. Moore and the rest of the players remaining in the postseason have until the deadline of Jan. 23 to enter their names into the upcoming draft pool.

His decision to stay in school or turn professional will depend on how Oregon's season ends. If it's an abrupt finish, one has to wonder if Moore will have some remaining business to take care of, bringing a national championship to the storied program for the first time in school history.

The No. 5 Ducks (12-1, 8-1 Big Ten) take on the Big 12 Conference champion, the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-1, 8-1), at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup will be on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN. The winner moves on to the Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.