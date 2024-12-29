Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Reaches 1000-Yard Mark Against Carolina Panthers
In a pivotal NFC South division matchup, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving exploded for a massive first-half performance and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on the season. The former Oregon Ducks fan favorite was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and, after outperforming expectations, has an outside shot at winning NFL Rookie of the Year.
Irving needed just 80 rushing yards against the Panthers today to become the first Buccaneers’ player since former All-Pro and Pro Bowl running back Doug Martin in 2015 to reach 1,000 rushing yards. Irving also becomes the first Bucs’ rookie to reach the 1000-yard mark since Martin in 2012.
Additionally, Irving surpassed Buccaneers legend Cadillac Williams for the third most scrimmage yards in a single season by a rookie. Williams previously held the third-place slot with 1,259 yards. Williams was also named the 2005 Associated Press Rookie of the Year.
Over the past five seasons, only five rookies across the league have reached 1,000 yards rushing: Tyler Allgeier (2022), Kenneth Walker (2022), Najee Harris (2021), James Robinson (2020), and Johnathan Taylor (2020), according to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Communications.
Per NextGenStats, Bucky Irving entered the contest Sunday with 4.5 yards per carry after contact and a 36.8 percent missed tackle rate. Both are good enough for the best marks in the National Football League amongst qualified backs (100 minimum attempts).
