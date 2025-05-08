Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Shuffled In Top-25 Rankings
The Oregon Ducks are expected to be one of the best teams in the country next season. Oregon is coming off a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff experience. Coach Dan Lanning’s squad is ranked No. 5 in 247Sport’s post-spring top 25 poll released earlier this week.
Oregon Ducks Ranked No. 5 In Top 25 Poll
The Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 5 in 247Sport’s first post-spring top 25 rankings. The four teams ahead of the Ducks are the Texas Longhorns at No. 1, Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 2, Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3, and Clemson Tigers at No. 4. All five of these teams were in the College Football Playoff last season.
These rankings turn out to be very reflective of the current betting odds for the national championship. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon has the fifth best national title winning odds at +900. The current favorites to win it all are the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes, both with odds of +600.
Here’s what Brad Crawford of 247Sports said about the Ducks outlook in 2025.
“Assuming there’s no production drop-off transitioning from Dillon Gabriel to Dante Moore at quarterback, Oregon is on the shortlist of realistic national championship hopefuls,” Crawford said. “The Ducks were selective in the portal with several highly-rated acquisitions, including left tackle Isaiah World and Tulane superstar Makhi Hughes in the backfield.”
Dante Moore In For Dillon Gabriel At Quarterback
One of the biggest question marks about this Ducks team is how quarterback Dante Moore will do stepping in for Dillon Gabriel. Moore was a highly recruited prospect out of high school. The class of 2023 five-star, Moore, signed with the UCLA Bruins. As a freshman in 2023, Moore played nine games for the Bruins. He threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
After the season, Moore transferred to Oregon. In 2024 with the Ducks, Moore sat behind veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Moore appeared in a handful of games for mop up duty. His final stat line for the year was 5/7 passing for 49 yards.
Moore will have big shoes to fill considering who the past two Oregon quarterbacks have been. In the last two seasons, Oregon quarterbacks have finished in the top three of Heisman voting; Bo Nix in 2023 and Dillon Gabriel in 2024. In 2024, Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdown, and six interceptions. Gabriel also ran for 149 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
Oregon’s offense is loaded with high end talent all around Moore so it will be up to him to be able to get the ball to his playmaker.
