Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Not Satisfied After Historic Rookie Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of the best rookie success stories in the NFL last season during a year where many first-year players made major headlines.
After entering the season as the backup, running back Bucky Irving went from being a fourth-round pick to finishing sixth in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting among a talented group. The former Oregon Ducks star ended up being a part of Buccaneers history, becoming the first rookie running back to top the 1,000-yard rushing mark since Doug Martin did so in 2012 (1,454 yards).
However, Irving is far from satisfied with himself as gets closer to beginning his second season in the NFL.
“I feel like once you always start something new, it’s going to have to slow down for you a little bit,” Irving said, per PewterReport.com. “When I first got thrown in, the game was moving pretty fast for me but yeah, as I just settled down and let the game – and just think about it like, ‘it’s just football.’ And not think about too [many] other things that are going on out there."
MORE: Justin Herbert Among Highest-Paid NFL Athletes For NFLPA's Top Licensing Payouts
MORE: Why 5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Committed To Texas A&M Aggies Over Oregon Ducks
MORE: 5-Star Linebacker Tyler Atkinson Reveals Commitment Timeline, Oregon Ducks Recruiting Target
"But yeah, just always going back and looking at the film and looking at things that you can get better at and improve in and also not getting satisfied and stuck in last year, because it’s a new year," Irving continued. "Nobody cares about what you did last year. It’s, ‘What can you do for me now?’ But I’ve always been that guy that pretty much never gets stuck in the past and always [am] where my feet [are] and work hard every day.”
Irving finished his rookie season having played in all 17 regular-season games while posting 207 carries for 1,122 rushing yards and eight touchdowns along with 47 catches (52 targets) for 392 yards.
He had the best game of his young career in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers when he finished with 25 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 33 yards. He received NFC Offensive Player of the Week as a result.
During his two years at Oregon, Irving had 342 carries for 2,238 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added 87 catches for 712 yards and five more scores through the air.
In his final game as a Duck, Irving helped lead Oregon to a dominate win over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. In the 45-6 victory, he finished with 14 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown. This marked his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season and the ninth of his Oregon career.
Irving and the Bucs will begin their three-game preseason slate on Aug. 9 against the Tennessee Titans. The regular season starts Sept. 7 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.