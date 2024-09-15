Where Will Oregon Ducks Move In Updated AP Top 25?
It was a night and day difference for the Oregon Ducks in the first two games of the season compared to what fans saw against rival Oregon State in Corvallis in week three. The Ducks' performance at Reser Stadium is what is expected on a weekly basis.
Despite the promising and momentum-building victory for the program, it was a week with no upsets or major movement in the Associated Press top 10 rankings. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs were close to falling on the road to the Southeastern Conference Kentucky Wildcats but even that probably wouldn't have moved the Ducks up the ranking ladder.
62 sportswriters and broadcasters from throughout the country vote individually for the AP poll rankings. Teams are given points on a scale: No. 1 gets you 25, No. 2 gets you 24, so on and so forth. These ballots are then combined and released each Sunday at 11 a.m. PT.
The Oregon running game stood out against Oregon State in thanks to the Ducks offensive line playing their best ball to this point of the year. Gabriel had his long 54-yard attack to the house. The combination of running backs Jordan James and Noah Whittington put together 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
The Ducks had few self-inflicted penalties as well. The offensive line didn't allow anyone to touch quarterback Dillon Gabriel as they gave up zero sacks. Gabriel finished with 291 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Ducks put on long drives on possession after possession.
To seal the deal, running back Jayden Limar caught a screen pass from Gabriel and took it all the way for 65 yards. A lot of versatile weapons in the backfield were flaunted by offensive coordinator Will Stein and head coach Dan Lanning. It was an all-around offensive performance by an entire group that was on the same page from the kick-off.
Everybody can breath now and take a week off as the Ducks prepare for their first Big Ten Conference test. Oregon will travel down to the Rose Bowl to take on the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Sept. 28. A familiar matchup as both were apart of the transition from the Pac-12 Conference.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Gets Engaged
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Earns MVP, Quiets Critics in Huge Win Over Oregon State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dominate Oregon State Beavers: Live Score Updates
MORE: L.A. Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh Strange Comments On QB Justin Herbert's Genes
MORE: Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Evaluates 'Better' Offensive Line Performance
MORE: Why Did Oregon Ducks’ Jeffery Bassa Play Limited Minutes Against Oregon State?