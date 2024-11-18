Wisconsin Badgers Fire Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo After Oregon Ducks Loss
Only one day after the No. 1 Oregon Ducks defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 16-13, Badgers coach Luke Fickell announced a massive change in the coaching staff. Fickell and Wisconsin released a statement on Sunday morning announcing that offensive coordinator Phil Longo was relieved of his duties as the Badgers' play caller after two years in Madison.
"I informed Phil Longo that he will no longer serve as our offensive coordinator," said Fickell. "After continuing to evaluate the program, I decided we are not where we need to be and believe this decision is in the best interest of the team. I appreciate Phil's commitment to helping us build our program over the past two seasons and wish him well moving forward. This team still has a lot in front of us and I am committed to doing everything we can to close out this season with success."
The Ducks held Wisconsin to 13 points and less than 230 yards of total offense, however the score was a lot closer thanks to arguably the worst performance of the season by the Oregon offensive unit. During the win, Oregon forced a fumble and tacked on an interception as well. The highlight of the night for the Ducks defense was forcing Wisconsin into have five three-and-outs, as well as a turnover on downs late in the second half.
It's been a difficult season for the Badgers' offense after starting the season 2-0. They lost starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in Week 3 against Alabama when Van Dyke suffered a season-ending injury. That forced Longo and the Badgers' coaching staff to turn to Braedyn Locke.
Locke has filled in admirably for the Badgers. He's thrown for nine touchdowns and nine interceptions for a shade over 1,500 yards. After winning the first two games, Wisconsin is 5-5 after losing to the Ducks.
Longo had a successful run as an offensive coordinator prior to joining Fickell's inaugural staff in Madison. He spent four season leading North Carolina and had a massive hand in the development of Tar Heel quarterbacks Sam Howell and Drake Maye.
Oregon will head into their final bye of the season after playing eight consecutive weeks. They will take on their Pacific Northwest rivals in the Washington Huskies on Nov. 30.
