Oregon Football's Marcus Mariota Reveals Motivation Behind New Jersey Number
Former Oregon Ducks Heisman-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota is experiencing some change to his NFL career in more ways than one.
Ahead of his 10th season in the league, Mariota is set to play for his fourth team in four years after signing with the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason. Getting to know unfamiliar surroundings has been nothing new for him over the past few seasons, as the constant change of scenery has led many to question whether or not the veteran can still produce at age 30.
He has an answer for the doubters, and is using his new jersey number as a way to constantly display the message for himself and those watching.
Mariota will be wearing No. 0 for Washington next season after sporting No. 8 for the Philadelphia Eagles last year. He revealed Friday when speaking to reporters why he decided to make the change.
“Zero is something for me that’s just a reminder,” Mariota said. “I’m in year 10. People don’t think I can do it anymore. It’s just kind of a reminder everyday of ‘nobody really gives you a chance.’ And it’s cool to be able to remind yourself.”
Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick out of Oregon by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 draft. He played five seasons in Nashville, leading the Titans to the AFC Divisional in Jan. 2018 where he squared off against Tom Brady in a 35-14 loss to the New England Patriots.
However, he's failed to eclipse the 3,000-yard passing mark since leaving Tennessee and has struggled to find consistent production. Last season with the Eagles, Mariota appeared in three games, passing for 164 yards, one touchdown and one pick.
He and the Commanders will begin their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.