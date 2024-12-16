Oregon Ducks Basketball Jumps In AP Top 25 Rankings: Too High or Too Low?
The Oregon Ducks have entered the top ten in this week’s AP Top-25 rankings. The Ducks jumped up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10. This is the first time Oregon men's basketball has been ranked in the top ten since the 2019-2020 season.
Oregon Ranked No. 10 in Country
The Oregon Ducks took down the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 79-61 on Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena. The win improved the Ducks record on the season to 10-1. On Monday, Oregon moved up two spots in the rankings to No. 10. in the AP Poll. They are right behind No. 9 Marquette and No. 8. Kansas.
A big story coming out of the game was the knee injury from Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. Luckily, it sounds like Evans and Oregon dodged a bullet as coach Dana Altman said it didn’t appear to be anything too serious.
A big reason for Oregon’s hot start this season has been their depth and balanced attack. The Ducks have five different players averaging double figures in points with Nate Bittle (14.3 PPG), TJ Bamba (10.5 PPG), Keeshawn Barthelemy (10.5 PPG), Jackson Shelstad (10.4), and Brandon Angel (10.3 PPG).
By the end of the 2023-2024 season, Oregon was solely relying on two players in N’Faly Dante and Jermaine Cousinard to carry the load. Thus far in 2024-2025, the Ducks have done a great job replacing the production of those two through the portal and getting some guys back from injury.
Ducks Wrapping Up Non-Conference Play
Oregon has just two more non-conference games on the schedule before Big Ten play begins. It will be a major adjustment for the Ducks win conference play in their first year as a member of the Big Ten. They have played two conference games already and split against the Los Angeles schools. Oregon won at USC and fell to UCLA at home. If it wasn't for UCLA's Dylan Andrews banking in a last second three pointer, the Ducks would be 11-0.
Next up for Oregon is a Saturday night matchup against the Stanford Cardinal in San Jose. Stanford is off to a solid 8-2 start this season so it will not be an easy game by any means.
The Ducks will finish non-conference play with a home game against Weber State on December 29th. Weber State is 5-6 so far this season.
It will be quick turnaround for Oregon from non-conference to Big Ten play as the Ducks will host the Illinois Fighting Illini on January 2nd.
