How Can Oregon Ducks Clinch Berth Into Big Ten Conference Championship Game?

The Big Ten Football Championship takes place on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Oregon Ducks must win one of their last two games to reach the conference title game. Who would their opponent be? Indiana, Ohio State, and Penn State are jockeying for a berth to the Big Ten Title game.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning
Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning /
In the first season in the Big Ten Conference, coach Dan Lanning has led the Oregon Ducks to a 10-0 overall record, 7-0 in conference play. He has an opportunity to reserve their spot in the Big Ten Championship with a simple win either at the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m. PT or against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Autzen Stadium.

There are a couple other programs looking to clinch a berth in the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here are the scenarios for the Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State Buckeyes, or the Penn State Nittany Lions to battle the Ducks for the Big Ten crown.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indiana (10, 7-0) program has been completely turned around in thanks to the leadership of coach Curt Cignetti. All the Hoosiers have to do is beat the Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. PT and they're in. However, if they were to lose then it gets a bit more messy. If Ohio State and Indiana finish with the same record of 11-1, 8-1, the Buckeyes would get into the Big Ten Championship due to the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Hoosiers.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti
Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti talks to a reporter after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Ohio State (8-1, 5-1) needs to win the final three games on their schedule at Northwestern (Saturday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. PT), vs. Indiana, and vs. Michigan Wolverines (Saturday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m. PT). That may seem like a daunting task but the Buckeyes seem like the most logical pick to face-off against the Ducks in Indianapolis. The Indiana-Ohio State matchup is virtually a play-in game for the Big Ten Championship.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88)
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88) after Scott scored a touchdown in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State (8-1, 5-1) is a long shot to be getting a bid. The Nittany Lions have to win out their last three games on the schedule (at Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12:30 p.m. PT, at Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 12:30 p.mp PT, vs. Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 30). Plus, Penn State would need both Ohio State and Indiana to lose one of their final remaining games.

Penn State Nittany Lions players
Nov 9, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions players sing their alma mater following a game against the Washington Huskies at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 35-6. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Oregon's 32-31 victory over Ohio State back in early October has really helped the case for the Ducks to receive a spot in the Big Ten Championship. Without that resume building win, Dan Lanning's season would be talked about in a completely different light.

