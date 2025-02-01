Oregon Ducks' Jackson Shelstad, Nate Bittle Key To Potential NCAA Tournament Run
The Oregon Ducks started off the season hot, reeling off nine consecutive wins before falling to UCLA 73-71 at the Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 8, 2024. Since then, the Ducks are 7-4, and have fallen to the middle of the Big Ten conference standings with a little over a month of regular season basketball left to be played.
The Ducks have ten games left in the regular season before the conference tournament in March. Despite dropping three of their last four games, Oregon still has a relatively clear path to make it back to the after making it to the Round of 32 last season in the NCAA tournament.
Oregon will have to heavily rely upon their rising star at guard, Jackson Shelstad. The sophomore guard is currently averaging 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Compared to this point last season, Shelstad is averaging only more rebounds per game.
Although he has been shooting at an effective clip of 44.3 percent, Shelstad hasn't taken the big jump on the offensive end that many expected coming into this season. In their latest loss to UCLA on Jan. 30, Shelstad failed to register a point in 29 minutes of action, something that can't happen if Oregon wants to be competitive in meaningful games.
If the Ducks want to stay in the hunt for a conference tournament title, they will need more from their lead man in the backcourt.
After dealing with injuries and sickness last season, Oregon center Nate Bittle made his return to the hardwood for the Ducks this season and has helped pick up the offense when needed. Bittle leads the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game.
Oregon has a tough two-game road stretch coming up, starting with Michigan as they travel to take on the Wolverines on Feb. 5. Bittle will have a big test facing some of the best big men in the conference in Michigan's Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf.
On Feb. 8, Oregon will play No. 7 Michigan State. The Ducks need a boost of momentum heading into the tournament, and picking up two big wins would be a start. Oregon is currently 2-2 against ranked opponents and a win vs. MSU could signifcantly boost the Ducks' tournament resume.
Shelstad and Bittle will be called upon heavily down the stretch by Oregon coach Dana Altman as the team jockeys their way for a top seed in the Big Ten conference tournament held in Indiana from Mar. 12-16.
