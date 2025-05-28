Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Star Center Nate Bittle Forgoes NBA, Returns For Fifth Season

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle is coming back to Eugene for his fifth season. Bittle withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday. Coach Dana Altman now has his two leading scorers from last season returning.

Cory Pappas

Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) celebrates after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) celebrates after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dana Altman received good news today about center Nate Bittle. It was announced by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein that Bittle would be withdrawing his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and return to school next season. 

At the conclusion of this past season, Bittle announced via his Instagram that he would be testing NBA waters and declared for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Bittle also added in the message that if he were to come back to college, it would be at Oregon.

Nate Bittle Coming Back For Fifth Season With Oregon

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) dribbles the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) dribbles the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Nate Bittle returning is massive news for the Oregon. Bittle is coming off of his best season, leading the Ducks in points with 14.2 per game, rebounds with 7.6 per game, and blocks with 2.1 per game. This interior presence would have been dearly missed for the 2025-2026 Ducks. 

Oregon will now be bringing back arguably their two best players in the front court from a season ago in Bittle and forward Kwame Evans. 

Contrary to when the Ducks were heading into the 2024-2025 season, they will be returning their two leading scorers. N’Faly Dante and Jermaine Couisnard led the Ducks in scoring in 2023-2024 and were not on the team in 2024-2025. 

The Ducks now not only are returning next season with leading scorer Nate Bittle, but also second-leading scorer, guard Jackson Shelstad (13.7 points per game).

MORE: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Out Duels Caitlin Clark, Makes Franchise History

MORE: Washington Commanders' Josh Conerly Jr. Changing Positions? Laremy Tunsil Trade Impact

MORE: Longest College Football Home Winning Streaks: Georgia, Washington, Oregon Ducks

Oregon's 2024-2025 Season

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts with guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts with guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks finished up their first season as a member of the Big Ten conference. Oregon finished No. 8 in the conference with a 12-8 record in Big Ten play and 25-10 overall.

Oregon had some huge wins against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, and Wisconsin Badgers. The Ducks ended up earning a No. 5 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They took down the Liberty Flames in round one, but their season came to an end in round two against the No. 4 seeded Arizona Wildcats.

There was a lot of unknown for Oregon heading into the season, with it being their first in the Big Ten. The Ducks were previously in the Pac-12, where they didn't have the grueling travel schedule and didn't play in the hostile environments that the Big Ten has.

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/News