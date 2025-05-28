Oregon Ducks Star Center Nate Bittle Forgoes NBA, Returns For Fifth Season
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dana Altman received good news today about center Nate Bittle. It was announced by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein that Bittle would be withdrawing his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and return to school next season.
At the conclusion of this past season, Bittle announced via his Instagram that he would be testing NBA waters and declared for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Bittle also added in the message that if he were to come back to college, it would be at Oregon.
Nate Bittle Coming Back For Fifth Season With Oregon
Nate Bittle returning is massive news for the Oregon. Bittle is coming off of his best season, leading the Ducks in points with 14.2 per game, rebounds with 7.6 per game, and blocks with 2.1 per game. This interior presence would have been dearly missed for the 2025-2026 Ducks.
Oregon will now be bringing back arguably their two best players in the front court from a season ago in Bittle and forward Kwame Evans.
Contrary to when the Ducks were heading into the 2024-2025 season, they will be returning their two leading scorers. N’Faly Dante and Jermaine Couisnard led the Ducks in scoring in 2023-2024 and were not on the team in 2024-2025.
The Ducks now not only are returning next season with leading scorer Nate Bittle, but also second-leading scorer, guard Jackson Shelstad (13.7 points per game).
MORE: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Out Duels Caitlin Clark, Makes Franchise History
MORE: Washington Commanders' Josh Conerly Jr. Changing Positions? Laremy Tunsil Trade Impact
MORE: Longest College Football Home Winning Streaks: Georgia, Washington, Oregon Ducks
Oregon's 2024-2025 Season
The Oregon Ducks finished up their first season as a member of the Big Ten conference. Oregon finished No. 8 in the conference with a 12-8 record in Big Ten play and 25-10 overall.
Oregon had some huge wins against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, and Wisconsin Badgers. The Ducks ended up earning a No. 5 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They took down the Liberty Flames in round one, but their season came to an end in round two against the No. 4 seeded Arizona Wildcats.
There was a lot of unknown for Oregon heading into the season, with it being their first in the Big Ten. The Ducks were previously in the Pac-12, where they didn't have the grueling travel schedule and didn't play in the hostile environments that the Big Ten has.