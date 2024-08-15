Professional Orlando Volleyball Team Signs Former Oregon Ducks Star Setter Hannah Pukis
The Orlando Valkyries announced Tuesday the signing of former All-American and Oregon Ducks setter Hannah Pukis to a one-year contract. The Orlando Valkyries are a member team in the Pro Volleyball Federation, the premier women’s professional volleyball league in North America.
“I am extremely grateful and excited to be able to play in the PVF again and cannot wait to get to work in Orlando,” said Pukis. “I am looking forward to seeing all the support from the Valkyrie fans and to what this upcoming season will hold.”
Pukis began her professional career as a member of the Las Vegas Thrill. Selected as the third overall pick in the inaugural PVF Collegiate Draft on December 11th, Pukis saw limited playing time during her rookie season, appearing in just one set. The Oregon alumni is now taking her talents cross-country to further her professional career in Orlando.
“Hannah is a dynamic setter who is going to bring a fast and creative offense into our gym,” said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. “She was lights out at Oregon and showed she could have great control of a team. I'm excited to work with her and give her the opportunity to show PVF who she is!”
Hannha had an extremely successful college career at both Washington State University and at the University of Oregon. During her two seasons as a Duck, the 5-foot-11 setter was named an AVCA All-American twice, earned All-Pac-12 honors, as well as helped lead her team to two back-to-back NCAA tournament elite eight appearances.
Last December at the Pro Volleyball Federations first ever draft, Pukis was one of a draft high six Oregon Ducks Selected.
“I already knew that I was surrounded by some of the most talented players in the country, and so it's really amazing that everyone noticed and was given credit for how incredible they are,” Pukis said.
Gabby Gonzales joined Pukis in Vegas, Morgan Lewis and Karson Bacon headed south to the San Diego Mojo, Georgia Murphy joined the Orlando Valkyries, and Kara McGhee was drafted to the Atlanta Vibe.
“It was really, really awesome to see all my teammates,” Pukis said. “It was our entire starting lineup, almost.”
Pukis will reunite with former Oregon teammate Georgia Murphy, who returns to the Valkyries after a standout rookie season. Last season the libero appeared in all 24 matches for the Valkyries and played 102 sets. The former Duck and second-round pick in the 2024 PVF draft led the league with 379 digs. Her 3.72 digs per set ranked third in the PVF, among qualified players.
“I am incredibly excited to have resigned with the Valkyries!” said Murphy. “I love everything about this city, our fans, and this team. I can’t wait to get back to Orlando and start working.”
Both Pukis and Murphy will be in action in January as the PVF season begins.
