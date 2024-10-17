Sabrina Ionescu's Game-Winning Shot in WNBA Finals Goes Viral: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant React
The former Oregon Ducks star from 2016-2020, Sabrina Ionescu, hit the biggest shot of her professional career in the New York Liberty's 80-77 win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. New York took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.
The Liberty are now just one win away from their first WNBA championship in franchise history.
Sabrina Ionescu Ices the Game for Liberty
The New York Liberty found themselves down nearly all night in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. The Liberty were down by as many as 15 points on Wednesday night. The Liberty leaned on forward Brenna Stewart most of the night to keep them in the game. Stewart finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds. A furious Liberty rally cut the Lynx lead to one heading into the 4th quarter.
Ionescu struggled for most of the night but delivered when it mattered most. With the Liberty up 74-73 with 1:31 on the clock, Ionescu hit a big-time three-pointer from the right wing to extend the Liberty lead to 77-73.
The Lynx worked their way back and tied the game at 77 with 20 seconds remaining. On the ensuing possession, New York let Ionescu go one-on-one at the top of the key. Ionescu dribbled the ball at half-court and then made her move with five seconds on the clock.
Ionescu crossed over to her left, took a one-dribble pull-up from 28 feet, and nailed the triple with one second left on the clock. Following a timeout, Minnesota wasn’t able to get up a shot in time and the game was over. The Liberty now leads the best-of-five series 2-1.
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning even commented on Ionescu's cold blooded game-winning shot. Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves was in attendance and posted the video of Ionescu's incredible shot.
More reaction from NBA star Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
Ionescu: “It Feels Good to Get a Win”
The New York Liberty have shaken off their Game 1 overtime loss to win Games 2 and 3. Sabrina Ionescu spoke with ESPN’s Holly Rowe following the win and explained why she felt confident in hitting the game-winning shot
“I trusted my preparation. I’m built for this moment,” Ionescu said. “I just got an open look and trusted that I could make it. My teammates got me open and god, it feels good to get a win.”
The Liberty and Ionescu, who ended with 13 points on 5 of 12 shooting, had to rely on forward Breanna Stewart for the majority of the game.
“We believe in her and we believe in each other,” Ionescu said.
The Liberty will shoot for their first WNBA championship on Friday at 5 pm PST on ESPN.
