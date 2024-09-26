Sabrina Ionescu High-Fives Spike Lee, Powers New York Liberty to Semifinals
EUGENE- Former Oregon Duck star and basketball legend Sabrina Ionescu is continuing to dominate the world of basketball. On Sunday, the Oregon alum helped lead the New York Liberty to a two-game series victory over the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. The Liberty will now advance to the semifinals.
Ionescu had a stellar performance in game two, scoring a playoff career-high 36 points. With just seconds remaining, she drained two free throws to secure a 91-82 victory, ending the Dream's season.
Courtside to witness this impressive performance was none other than New York legend Spike Lee, a renowned American filmmaker, actor, author, and social activist. Lee has worked on many notable films such as "Do the Right Thing," "Malcolm X," "Jungle Fever," and "BlacKkKlansman."
"Spike Lee gave me a high five," Ionescu said after the game. "I felt like New York was just injected into my veins. I was like, 'We're winning this.'"
Ionescu scored five three-pointers during the game, along with nine assists and three steals. She also became the first player in WNBA history with at least 35 points, five assists, and five or more three-pointers made in a postseason game. The Liberty will now face the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals.
Last season, the New York Liberty lost to the Aces in the WNBA championship game. The upcoming semifinal series will be a rematch for both teams as they strive to advance to the championship.
In the 2023 Finals, Ionescu averaged 9.8 points, shooting 31.6% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc. She will look to improve her shooting heading into the semifinals.
If the New York Liberty wants to have a different outcome in the semifinals compared to last year's Finals, they will need Ionescu to continue her dominant performance.
"I think Sab is somebody who you can tell put in work in terms of getting better," Dream coach Tanisha Wright said following Ionescu's 36-point game. "She's just somebody who has gotten better over her time in the W and kudos to her for putting in that work and understanding this is the best league in the world, you got to stay hungry in this league and you got to continue to add and continue to get better and she's done that."
Not only has Ionescu demonstrated poise and dominance on the court, but her drive and positive mentality also translate off the court.
"Sabrina has really developed a leadership part. Taking new players under her wing, making them feel comfortable," Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said back in June.
Now, Ionescu and the Liberty will take the court again at the Barclays Center, where they will face off against the Las Vegas Aces seeking redemption.
"She's a winner," said Brondello. "In the end, she's a winner. She wants to win."
