Big Ten Championship Game Surprisingly Low Ticket Prices: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions face off Saturday, Dec. 7 in the Big Ten Conference Championship game with College Football implications on the line.
... And surprisingly the ticket prices to watch the Big Ten Championship Game are very low.
Right now on StubHub, prices for tickets to get into Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis are as low as $16.
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green on Saturday. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.
One reason for the low prices could be because both teams will likely make the new 12-team College Football Playoff and have more exciting games ahead. The new playoff features four postseason games en route to the National Championship: a first round game, a quarterfinal matchup, a semifinal game and then the National Championship.
In other words, Oregon and Penn State fans could be saving their cash for the playoff.
The SEC championship game between the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs is the highest priced college ticket of the weekend at $116 to get Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Big Ten title game is not without storylines.
The winner of the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday night earns a coveted first-round bye.
The Ducks are the only remaining undefeated team in college football and will have a chance to secure the Big Ten title in their first year in the conference. The Ducks have a chance to become 13-0 for the first time in program history.
A win would be Oregon's 14th-straight win dating back to last season, the longest active winning streak in the nation.
Saturday will mark the 62nd career start for Dillon Gabriel, beating Bo Nix for the most all-time among FBS quarterbacks.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is not over looking Penn State.
"I think this team has it's own unique identity," Lanning said on Sunday. "They do some different things that we haven't seen so far this season. There's some stuff that's carryover, but I wouldn't compare them to anybody that we've played so far. Obviously, they play a physical brand of football. I think Coach Franklin does an elite job in all three phases. They're very detailed. I think that shows up."
