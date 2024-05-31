Why Oregon Football’s Pharaoh Brown Signed With Explosive Seattle Seahawks
Former Oregon Duck tight end Pharaoh Brown has signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Brown returns to the Pacific Northwest after a distinguished career in Eugene.
After posting quality numbers with the New England Patriots in 2023, many thought the Patriots would re-sign the 6-5, 245-pound tight end. However, Brown had other thoughts and signed with the Seahawks.
During a recent press conference, Brown was asked what enticed him to sign with Seattle.
“Just the opportunity," Brown said. "I felt that they had two tight ends that had left (Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson) that went off to other teams. I just felt like it was a good opportunity to get on the field.
“After talking to the coaches, they had a real role for me and was excited getting me here. Everything has been checking out since I made the move.”
Duck fans will certainly remember Brown and the role he played in Oregon’s success.
Over his college career, Brown caught 70 passes for 1,011 yards and 13 touchdowns. That includes a lost year due to a serious leg injury in 2014 in a game against Utah. Despite early fears that he faced the possibility of an amputation, Brown endured three surgeries before returning to the Oregon lineup in 2016. His play returned to his pre-injury days with arguably his best season ever, with 33 receptions for 426 yards and five touchdowns.
Brown was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders in 2017. He played sparingly that year and began a journey that took him to the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, back to Cleveland before signing with the Patriots. Over his pro career, Brown has played in 72 games with 64 receptions for 686 yards and three touchdowns.
Now, Brown is focused on learning a new offense, one brought to Seattle by offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who most recently held the same position at the University of Washington. Given Brown’s time at Oregon playing against the Huskies, he was asked if he’s learned anything watching tape of Grubb’s offense at Washington.
“I watched too much of Washington’s offense,” laughed Brown. “Like, I could have been in the draft room and gave some good details on somebody. I watched a lot of freaky Washington.”
Brown has often said he loved playing for Oregon in the Pacific Northwest. His signing with the Seahawks now brings him back nearly full circle. Based on his excitement and enthusiasm, this coming season could be one of his best ever.