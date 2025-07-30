Oregon Ducks To Host Five-Star Recruit: Potential Highest-Ranked Ever Commit
After signing the No. 86 ranked recruiting class in the country in the 2025 cycle, the Oregon Ducks basketball program has been doing all they can to put the uneventful cycle behind them.
The Ducks have been aggressively pursuing some of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle, including five-star forward Tyran Stokes.
Travis Branham of 247Sports said that the Ducks are expected to receive a visit in the near future from one of the top recruits in the country, Stokes.
"You're going to hear this a lot, but the recruitment of Tyran Stokes remains up in the air exiting the summer. He has taken three visits already to Kansas, Kentucky and Louisville, but is expected to take three more to USC, Oregon and Gonzaga," Branham said.
The consensus No. 1 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Stokes has been regarded as one of the best players in his class since his freshman year. He holds over 26 offers, including Louisville, Arkansas, and Kansas in addition to the Ducks.
When he makes his way onto campus for a visit during the fall, Stokes will be one of the most highly-regarded recruits to visit Eugene in quite some time. The fact that the Ducks were able to get a visit with Stokes means that the program is trending in the right direction on the recruiting trail.
Despite scheudling a visit with Stokes, Oregon coach Dana Altman and his staff have their work cut out for them in his recruitment. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Louisville in Stokes' recruitment, giving them a 32.4 percent chance of landing the top prospect. The Ducks have less than 1 percent chance but these predictions often change.
The recent addition of assistant coach Yasir Rosemond should boost the Ducks' chances of getting Stokes. Rosemond is known as a solid recruiter and will provide a steady presence on the recruitng trail for Oregon. He played a crucial part in helping Indiana land top ranked recruiting classes during his tenure with the Hoosiers.
If Stokes does end up committing to Oregon, he would become the highest-ranked recruit to ever sign with the Ducks. Currently, the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Oregon was five-star forward Bol Bol, a member of the 2018 recruiting cycle.
As it stands, the Ducks are officially set to have four recruits on campus for a visit. Four-star shooting guard Cameron Holmes is scheduled as the lone visitor on September 20, meanwhile three recruits will be visiting on September 6.
A trio of five-star prospects will be in town that weekend as Taylen Kinney, Christian Collins, and Tajh Ariza will be taking their official visits.
If Altman is able to just land one of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle, they will already be off to a better start than the 2025 cycle, which featured just one signee in three-star guard JJ Frakes.