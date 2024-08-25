Why 5-Star Jonah Williams Committed to Texas Longhorns Over Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies
Oregon Ducks football was a finalist but not winner in the courtship of a five-star recruit.
Jonah Williams, a five-star athlete out of Galveston, Texas, has decided to stay home and play for the Texas Longhorns. Williams made his announcement on the On3 Recruits YouTube page, picking Texas over Oregon, Texas A&M, LSU, and USC.
"I'm a Longhorn, man," Williams said during the cheering and excitement.
Williams pointed to the coaching staff, especially safety's coach Blake Gideon, at Texas as for what put his home state's biggest school over the top.
"Coach Gideon, he makes sure my wellbeing's always good," Williams said. "He asks me how I'm doing, how my family and I are doing."
Williams also likes the pro potential that comes with being a Longhorn.
"The way that they planned it out it out for me, I thought it was a perfect fit," Williams said. "Development there is great so that's why I chose the University of Texas."
Williams is the No. 3 player in Texas and No. 10 player in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the highest-ranked commit for the Longhorns and second five-star. Texas has 18 commits and is No. 7 in the rankings for the class of 2025.
The Oregon Ducks remain at 15 commits for the class and have fallen outside of the top 10 from 247Sports to No. 12 and are No. 13 with Rivals. The Ducks are No. 7 from On3.
A weekend of commitment watching isn't over for Oregon coach Dan Lanning. On Sunday, four-star Miami Central wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery will make his college choice between Oregon, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, and Penn State.
