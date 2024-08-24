Oregon Ducks Football’s Evan Stewart: Fast, Talented, Set For Big Year in Eugene
Football training camps across the country have ended and teams are gearing up for the start of the 2024 season, now just days away. The Oregon Ducks have had an outstanding off-season in terms of transfer portal signings. Former Oklahoma quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, has garnered a great deal of the press, but former Texas A&M star wideout, Evan Stewart, looks to have a breakout year as well.
Stewart was a five-star recruit who originally signed with Texas A&M and played two years for the Aggies. Despite a career that included several injuries, multiple coaches and five different quarterbacks he managed to grab 91 catches for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns. He entered the transfer portal in December 2023 and signed with the Ducks less than a month later. Stewart comes to Eugene with high expectations of this former No.1 overall wide receiver recruit.
When evaluating this 6-foot, 175 pound receiver, several strengths jump to the forefront. He is an outstanding route runner. Stewart is able to get in and out of his breaks with ease and once the ball is caught his yards after catch makes him even more dangerous. Perhaps most importantly, Stewart excels at reading the quarterback and knowing when to adjust the route. It is these attributes and more that make him one of the top receivers both in the Big Ten Conference and in national rankings.
Of course, all of Stewart’s skills alone won’t produce a banner year. Fortunately, for Stewart and Ducks’ fans, he is surrounded by some amazing talent including Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Dillon Gabriel and fellow wide receiver, Tez Johnson. To that point, CBS writer, Josh Edwards had this to say with regard to Stewart.
"There are reasons to be excited about Oregon WR Evan Stewart," Edwards wrote on X. "The former 5-star recruit, who transferred from Texas A&M this offseason, will be on the receiving end of passes from incoming Oklahoma QB transfer Dillon Gabriel this fall. "
Stewart is one of the more intriguing pass-catchers in the nation. If quarterback Connor Weigman had not gotten hurt at Texas A&M last season, perhaps things have played out differently for head coach Jimbo Fisher, Stewart and many others. The Memphis native has good size and excellent speed. With offensive coordinator Will Stein drawing up plays and quarterback Dillon Gabriel distributing the football, Stewart could be poised to put up big numbers in Oregon’s first season within in the Big Ten.
Consider that in a recent ranking by FanSided, Johnson and Stewart were listed as No. 1 and No. 4 respectively in the Big Ten’s top 10 receivers. Johnson is coming off an incredible 2023 season in which he caught 86 passes for 1182 yards and 10 touchdowns. Of course, those numbers were a result of the connection between Johnson and former quarterback Bo Nix, now the starting signal caller in Denver. While too early to draw any comparisons, Gabriel seems well-equipped to execute Stein’s offense and help Stewart put Johnson-like numbers on the board.
Furthermore, coach Lanning has been impressed with Stewart’s efforts so far.
“There's a lot of positive there with Evan,” said Lanning. “The way he attacks the ball. Like I said, I think after the spring, he's one of the best at attacking the ball in the air. Certainly, has speed right and continue to look for him to ramp it up and elevate his game for us.”
Lastly, Stewart has also attracted the attention of Pro Football Focus. In an early prediction, PFF has listed him as a wide receiver to watch during the 2024 season. There will be a great many eyes on Stewart this year. A strong showing is certainly important to this talented wide receiver, but the Ducks need him to produce as they chase a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
