Peyton Manning Reveals Progress Seen in Former Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix
Participating in the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on Aug. 22, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning spoke to reporters about the progress he’s seen in Denver Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix.
“He’s had a great camp, he’s had a great offseason,” Manning said. “He’s used the time. You knew his experience, his maturity, would be an advantage for him, and he’s picked up the system quickly. You can tell.”
In his final season with the Oregon Ducks in 2023, Nix broke the NCAA record for most career starts with 61 total. He also holds the most accurate season in NCAA history, completing 77.45% of his passes.
On Aug. 21, the Broncos announced Nix as their starter, the first rookie quarterback to start for the team since Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway. Coach Sean Payton and the Broncos drafted the former Oregon star with the No. 12 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.
After winning a Super Bowl with the Broncos, Manning has stayed close with the organization, revealing some of the praise that Payton shared with him.
“Bo has really kind of answered his challenge and answered the bell," Manning said. "So happy for him, what a great opportunity. I know what that’s like, starting as a rookie in you first NFL game, but he’ll be ready, and I’m pulling hard for him.”
Nix will be joining fellow rookie quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels as Week 1 starters. He enters the season with the fourth best odds for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, looking to join quarterback Justin Herbert as the only Ducks to do so.
As for Manning’s belief in Nix, he’s confident.
“He’ll be ready," Manning said. “As Sean said, he’s been a great student. The cerebral part of the game, he’s picked up. Look it’s a marathon, not a sprint as a rookie. But I’m a fan of playing right away. Getting the experience is only going to make him better.”
For a player like Nix, Ducks fans know he will take advantage of the early experience in the NFL. In the first episode of “That Team Out West,” Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning used Nix’s development as an example while on a retreat with the team’s leaders.
“Bo Nix, year one and Bo Nix year two were two different players," Lanning said.
When asked how he might be able to help Nix, Manning said, “Look, he doesn’t need any advice from me. He knows he’s going to have to lean on his teammates and the veteran players have got to help him, right?”
Nix will begin his NFL career on Sep. 8 in a road matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
