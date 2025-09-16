Updated Recruiting Rankings Highlight Intensifying Big Ten - SEC Rivalry
The Oregon Ducks are No. 4 in the updated Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings for 2026. Who are the three teams ahead of Dan Lanning’s Ducks?
Top Five Teams in Updated 2026 Recruiting Rankings
1. USC Trojans
2. Georgia Bulldogs
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
4. Oregon Ducks
5. Texas Longhorns
USC has the top ranked recruiting class with their 32 commits; including two five-stars in tight end Mark Bowman and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. Their grade is a nation high 93.22. This looks to be by far coach Lincoln Riley’s best class since taking over the Trojans in 2022.
Ranked No. 2 is the Georgia Bulldogs with their 31 commits and grade of 93.05. This comes as no surprise as Georgia continuously has had a top three recruiting class under coach Kirby Smart.
Third is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Marcus Freeman is entering his fourth year in South Bend and his recruiting classes are only getting better. The Fighting Irish have 27 total commits and a grade of 92.66.
Then there is the Oregon Ducks with a grade of 92.60. Dan Lanning has received fewer commitments than every other team in the top 10 2026 recruiting class rankings with 17. However, it has been the quality of the commits that have Oregon ranked this high. They have four five-stars committed to them in the class of 2026.
Behind Oregon at No. 5 is the Texas Longhorns with 21 commits and a grade of 92.48.
Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks 2026 recruiting class is headlined by the five-star commits; safety Jett Washington, offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanahco, tight end Kendre Harrison, and edge rusher Anthony Jones.
Since Dan Lanning was hired as Oregon coach in 2022, he has knocked recruiting out of the park. Oregon's 2025 and 2024 recruiting classes were both ranked in the top five and what goes on top of that is the Ducks not being shy attacking the transfer portal. All you have to do is look at who Oregon's starting quarterbacks have been with Lanning.
Ducks Line of Quarterbacks From Transfer Portal
In 2022 and 2023, the Ducks rolled with Bo Nix after he transferred from the Auburn Tigers to Oregon following the 2021 season. In 2024, Oregon used the portal to land veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel from the Oklahoma Sooners. Both of these guys finished third place in Heisman trophy voting in their last season with Oregon before entering the NFL Draft.
This season, Oregon decided to start quarterback Dante Moore. Moore was a highly touted five-star recruit coming out of high school in the class of 2023. He signed with the UCLA Bruins and played his freshman season there. Moore transferred to Oregon that offseason and sat behind Gabriel in 2024. Moore has looked great in this first three starts as a Duck in 2025.