Will the Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Linebacker Jonah Williams' Commitment?
Oregon Ducks football has a chance at improving an already impressive recruiting class this weekend.
Consensus five-star linebacker Jonah Williams will commit on Aug. 24. Ranked the No. 1 LB by the 247Sports Composite, Williams remains one of the few elite prospects yet to announce his commitment.
One of the most coveted recruits in the country, the Texas prospect spent his summer visiting LSU, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas. Those who follow Oregon recruiting closely know that pulling Williams from his home state will be a tall task. Texas received Williams' final visit, and they seem to hold the momentum.
However, since arriving in Eugene, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has proven his ability to recruit top players from around the country, specifically the state of Texas. Lanning has secured commitments from five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and top-100 cornerback Dorian Brew from the Lone Star state in the 2025 class.
Lanning has not been afraid to pour recruiting resources into the top prospects across the country. Additionally, Oregon football’s chief of staff Marshall Malchow and running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples bring valuable Texas connections to the program.
During his recruitment, Williams visited Lanning and company three separate times, a strong indication of his interest in the Ducks. However, Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports recently predicted Williams to commit to the Texas Longhorns, a move that caught Williams' attention.
However, Williams’ abilities on the baseball field have the potential to complicate his recruitment. With a legitimate chance of being selected in the early rounds of the 2025 MLB draft, he might forgo his college eligibility entirely.
Current Duck Bryce Boettcher has contributed to both the Ducks’ football and baseball teams. Drafted by the Houston Astros in 2023, Boettcher decided to pause his MLB dreams to play one more season under Lanning.
“I’m just blessed to be here,” Boettcher said in the latest episode of “That Team Out West,” “It’s a grind at times, but I love it, and I wouldn’t rather be doing anything else.”
After Williams’ decision, few Oregon targets in the class of 2025 remain uncommitted. Looking forward to next year, the Ducks currently boast the top recruiting class in the nation.
