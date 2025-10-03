SI

George Kittle Injury: 49ers Get Positive Update on Star TE's Return

George Kittle is on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1.

49ers tight end George Kittle is currently on injured reserve.
The 49ers are undermanned heading into their Week 5 Thursday night clash against the Rams, but they could be getting several key players back for their game next week vs. the Buccaneers.

That includes All-Pro tight end George Kittle, who is missing his fourth game Thursday with a hamstring injury he suffered in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Seahawks. Kittle was placed on injured reserve, meaning he had to miss at least four games before he could return. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kittle hasn't had any setbacks and there's a "real chance" he could be back in time for their matchup against the Buccaneers.

In addition to Kittle, the 49ers could get receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings back for their game in Tampa Bay. Pearsall is out Thursday due to a knee injury while Jennings is dealing with an ankle and rib injury.

Getting all three playmakers back would be huge for the 49ers. Not only is the team's skill position depth very limited, but also all three are important weapons for the offense. Kittle has been one of the best tight ends in the league for years, Pearsall is among the NFL's early leaders in receiving yards, and Jennings is a reliable presence in the middle of the field, especially on third down.

