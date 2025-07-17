WNBA All-Star Game Loses Major Player To Injury
As a new member of the Phoenix Mercury, Satou Sabally continues to prove she is one of the great forwards in the WNBA. The former Oregon Duck was named one of the 10 starters for the WNBA All-Star Game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This was before she suffered an ankle injury during a game on July 3 against the Dallas Wings that will sideline her.
This would be Sabally's third all-star appearance as she made the cut twice with the Dallas organization in 2021 and 2023. She was picked by the Wings with the second overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.
Sabally posted on her Instagram story to tell her fans that she won't be participating amongst the league's best.
"Unfortunately, my body still needs more time to recover, and I am unable to suit up and play in this weekend's game. I'm disappointed, naturally, but I want to ensure I'm doing everything I can to be healthy after the break and give ... my organization and the X-Factor everything I can as we compete to accomplish our team goals."- Satou Sabally via Instagram
She's currently averaging a career-high 19.1 points per game on a shooting split of 39.0 field goal percentage, 30.9 three-point percentage, and 82.5 free throw percentage. The 6-4, 175-pound threat is pouring in 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals through 18 starts for the Mercury.
During Sabally's time in Eugene, she was named the Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018, an All-Pac-12 member in 2019 plus 2020, and an Associated Press Second Team All-American in 2020. Sabally won three straight Pac-12 regular season championships from 2017-2020, as well as the Pac-12 Tournament title in 2018 and 2020.
Sabally went to the first-ever Final Four in program history alongside now New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu in 2019. Ionescu will be participating in the WNBA Three-Point Contest on Friday, July 18 at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN and starting in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC.
At the conclusion of her career, Sabally finished at No. 7 on the Oregon all-time scoring list with 1,508 points. She was also given the Cheryl Miller Award for the best small forward in the country during her final college campaign under coach Kelly Graves.
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride will replace Sabally in the contest as a reserve. The other starters for Team Clark consist of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston, and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, with one still left to be announced by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
As for Team Collier, it's led by Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers.