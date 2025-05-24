Oregon Ducks, Dana Altman Land Transfer Portal Target Miles Stewart
After the Oregon Ducks released Penn State Nittany Lions freshman forward Miles Goodman from his financial aid agreement, coach Dana Altman and his staff went in a different direction, signing the older brother of Ohio State Buckeyes 6-9 sophomore forward Sean Stewart through the transfer portal.
Howard Bison forward Miles Stewart is a 6-7 junior who appeared in 31 games while averaging 3.5 points on a 59.4 field goal percentage and 2.4 rebounds per game off the bench. 2025-26 will be his final season of college basketball, and he will spend it playing alongside his sibling in Eugene.
Miles was named a Mid-Eastern Athletic All-Academic selection for holding over a 3.0 grade point average.
As for his younger brother, Sean was a former McDonald's All-American from the 2023 recruiting class. He started his career with the Duke Blue Devils before transferring to Ohio State for this past season. In 2024-25, Stewart averaged 5.7 points on a 54.2 field goal percentage and 5.8 rebounds per game in 30 starts for the Buckeyes.
"What he may lack in sheer height, he compensates for with power, physicality, and leaping ability. He’s a high-volume rebounder and strong finisher who can elevate through traffic to both pursue the ball off the glass and finish above the rim. He’s also proven to be a defensive playmaker who can both block shots and generate steals. The most deceptive part of Stewart’s game is his mobility and consequent defensive versatility."- 247Sports Adam Finkelstein in 2022
Their father, Michael Stewart, played in the NBA from 1997-2005 with the Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Atlanta Hawks. Their grandfather, Mike Stewart, was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 120th overall pick in the seventh round of the 1973 NBA Draft.
"I’m not a five-man. I can guard the five, do all that stuff. But I’m not a low-post player. I want to show everybody that I can step out, shoot the three, shoot mid-ranges, do all that stuff that a lot of people don’t think I can do."- Sean Stewart before joining Ohio State
Oregon has two other transfers in Texas Longhorns sophomore forward Devon Pryor and Elon Phoenix junior guard TK Simpkins accompanying the Stewart brothers. Three-star guard JJ Frakes will be joining the program out of the 2025 recruiting class.
The Ducks now have 10 of the 15 available scholarship spots filled and will continue to search through the transfer portal. Whether 7-0 center Nate Bittle plans on returning to school after the NCAA granted him an extra year of eligibility is yet to be determined.
Bittle will be working out with the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The first round will be on June 25, and the second round on June 26.