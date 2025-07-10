Phoenix Suns Invite Oregon Ducks' Brandon Angel To NBA Summer League Roster
The Phoenix Suns have added Oregon Ducks forward Brandon Angel to their roster for the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas. The prestigious showcase will take place at the home of the UNLV Runnin' Rebels, the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion.
The popular event begins on Thursday, July 10, with the championship game taking place on Sunday, July 20. A total of four Ducks will be looking for an invitation to an NBA training camp during the fall.
Angel started his career with the then Pac-12 Conference's Stanford Cardinal from 2020-24 before transferring to Eugene to compete in the Big Ten Conference for his final collegiate campaign. He averaged 8.3 points on a shooting split of a 53.6 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from three-point range, and 82.6 percent from the free throw line. In 35 starts, Angel also chipped in 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game with Oregon.
The three other Ducks listed on NBA rosters for the summer league are Houston Rockets center N'Faly Dante, Brooklyn Nets wing TJ Bamba, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Keeshawn Barthelemy.
On a two-way contract with Houston, Dante averaged 15.0 points with a 74.4 field goal percentage to go along with 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game with the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2024-25. Through four career appearances with the Rockets in his rookie campaign, he scored 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just 12.6 minutes per game.
Bamba was named to the Big Ten Conference's All-Defensive Team and named a finalist for the Lefty Driesell Award, given to the top defensive player in Division I, in his final season of college basketball with Oregon. He started his career with the Washington State Cougars from 2020-23, and then he played for the Villanova Wildcats in 2023-24 before ending up in Eugene.
At 6-2, Barthelemy averaged 9.3 points on a shooting split of 42.8 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from three-point range, and 79.8 percent from the free throw line through three seasons in Eugene. He also chipped in 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 77 games played. Before coming to Oregon, Barthelemy played with the Colorado Buffaloes for two seasons from 2020-22.
Houston and Dante will go up against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, July 11 (7 p.m. PT on NBA TV), the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, July 13 (1 p.m. PT on ESPN2), the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, July 14 (1:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV), and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, July 17 (5 p.m. PT on NBA TV), in Las Vegas.
Brooklyn's Bamba will play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, July 10 (2:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV), the Washington Wizards on Sunday, July 13 (5 p.m. PT on ESPN2), the New York Knicks on Tuesday, July 15 (3 p.m. PT on ESPN2), and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, July 16 (4:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV).
As for Portland's summer league schedule, Barthelemy faces off against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, July 11 (8 p.m. PT on ESPN2), the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, July 12 (7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2), the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, July 15 (7 p.m. PT on ESPN), and the Houston Rockets for the final scheduled slate of games on Thursday, July 17 (5 p.m. PT on NBA TV) before the start of the playoffs.
Angel and the rest of the Phoenix summer league roster face off against the Washington Wizards on Friday, July 11 (5 p.m. PT on ESPN), the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, July 13 (11:30 a.m. PT on NBA TV), the Sacramento Kings on Monday, July 14 (6 p.m. PT on ESPNU), and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, July 16 (1 p.m. PT on NBA TV).