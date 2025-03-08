Pitt Freshman Starts in Regular Season Finale
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will have a freshman start for their final regular season game vs. Boston College at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt announced their staring lineup, with freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings joining guards in sophomore Jaland Lowe and senior Ishmael Leggett, plus forwards in redshirt senior Zack Austin and junior Cameron Corhen.
Cummings comes in for junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham, who started the past seven games and 25 of 30 games this season.
This is the first starting lineup change for Pitt since Lowe missed the win over Miami at home on Feb. 15 with a concussion. They went back with Lowe, Leggett, Austin, Diaz Graham and Corhen.
Cummings excelled at nearby Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa., winning three WPIAL Titles, back-to-back PIAA Titles as a junior and senior and scored 2,222 points in his high school career.
He is the brother former Pitt player Nelly Cummings, who also played for Lincoln Park and his final season of college basketball in 2022-23 for Pitt, where he got the program back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.
Cummings has played in all but one contest this season and is averaging 5.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game this season. He is also shooting 43.8% from the field, 38.5% from 3-point range and79.6% from the foul line as well.
He finished with a career-high 30 points in the 96-56 win over Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 11. He shot 10-for-13, 76.9%, from the field and 6-for-8, 75%, from 3-point range, having an incredibly efficient night to help Pitt blowout their mid-major foe.
Cummings earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors, the first of his career, the first Pitt player this season and just the fourth player in program history
He was just the fourth player to score 30 points as a freshman in Pitt history, joining Xavier Johnson, McGowens and Champagnie, tying him for the third most points in a game for a freshman at Pitt.
Cummings also scored 30 points in 30 minutes, giving him a point per minute, tying him for the sixth most efficient game for a Pitt player who scored 30 points or more in a game.
He made his first career start in the 86-74 home over Cal on Jan. 1, where he played 38 minutes and scored 15 points, while shooting 5-for-9 from the field, 3-for-5 from 3-point range and 2-for-3 from the foul line.
This is Cummings' third game that he has started this season, doing so vs. Miami with Lowe out.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Hosting 2026 3-Star WR
- Texas Edge Rusher Visiting Pitt Next Week
- 10 Recruits Visiting Pitt Panthers This Month
- Edge Rusher Evan Harvey Visiting Pitt This Month
- Jersey Speedster Looking to Attend Pitt Spring Practice
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt