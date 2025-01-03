Pitt Faces Big 12 Foe in Latest Bracektology
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will face a Big 12 opponent in the NCAA Tournament, according to the latest ESPN Bracketology from Joe Lunardi.
Lunardi still has Pitt as a No. 6 seed, but facing No. 11 Texas Tech in the First Round of the South Region. The game would take place at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan., with the University of Wichita as hosts.
The winner of this matchup would face No. 3 Texas A&M, an at-large bid out of the SEC, vs. No. 14 High Point, the automatic qualifier from the Big South, in the second round.
The Panthers have won both of their matchups against the Red Raiders. They won the first contest, 80-67 at the Legends Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Nov. 28, 2008. The Panthers won the second contest, 76-53 again in the Legends Classic, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Nov. 25, 2013.
Lunardi also has Pitt rivals in this region, with No. 8 West Virginia and No. 10 Penn State. Pitt already defeated West Virginia at home this season, 86-62 on Nov. 15, but hasn't faced Penn State since 2017.
This would either set up the Keystone Classic in the Sweet 16 and/or the Backyard Brawl in the Elite Eight, if all teams won their previous matchups.
Pitt is 11-2 on the season, and finished their non-conference play 9-2. with just two losses to then ranked No. 19 Wisconsin, 81-75 at the Greenbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. on Nov. 24 and a 90-57 blowout to Mississippi State on the road in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 4.
Along with those two Quad 1 losses, Pitt has two Quad 1 wins, with West Virginia and their best victory, which came on the road vs. Ohio State on Nov. 29, winning 91-90 in overtime thanks to a 3-pointer at the end from redshirt senior forward Zack Austin.
Pitt is also 2-0 in the ACC, with comeback victories over Virginia Tech on the road, 64-59 on Dec. 7 in the ACC opener and 86-72 vs. Cal in their conference home opener on New Year's Day.
The Panthers hold a No. 13 placement in the recent NET Rankings, second in the ACC behind the Duke Blue Devils at No. 3.
Pitt is looking to make it back to the NCAA Tournament, after controversially missing out last season.
They face Stanford on Jan. 4 and then travel to face No. 4 Duke on Jan. 7.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Transfer CB Schedules Official Visits
- Pitt Walk-On WR Enters Transfer Portal
- Pitt Football Offers FCS Transfer WR
- USC Hosts Pitt Transfer on Official Visit
- Jets Interview Former Pitt Player for GM Job
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt