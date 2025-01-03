Pitt Walk-On WR Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue losing players to the transfer portal, even those that weren't on scholarship.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver and walk-on Devin Whitlock announced on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal.
“First and foremost, I’d like to thank God for continuing to bless me and allow me to play the sport that I love," Whitlock wrote in his statement. "I would like to thanks coach Narduzzi and the whole Pitt staff for giving me a chance to achieve one of my dreams. I’d also like to thanks my family and friends who’ve supported and been there for me from the beginning.
"I am grateful for my time at the University of Pittsburgh and will cherish the relationships I have made. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility,”
Whitlock came out of nearby Belle Vernon High School in Monessen, Pa. He played quarterback his senior year in 2022, throwing for 1,023 yards and rushing for 1,189 yards, with 23 rushing touchdowns and nine passing scores.
His play led Belle Vernon to a 10-1 record and the WPIAL Class 4A championship game. He earned Pennsylvania Football Writers All-Class 4A, KDKA “Super 7” WPIAL Class 4A Player of the Year, Observer-ReporterFootball Player of the Year and Big Eight Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Whitlock also earned a spot in the Big 33 Football Classic and earned All-Big Eight honors as a quarterback and defensive back.
He starred as a basketball player for Belle Vernon as well, averaged 15 points, 5.6 assists and 3.3 steals per game as a senior and leading them to the WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A playoffs. He also earned Observer-Reporter Boys Basketball Player of the Year twice.
Whitlock didn't see any action at all in the two seasons he spent with the Panthers and will go elsewhere to find a team that he'll have a chance to play at.
He is one of four wide receivers from Pitt that entered the transfer portal, along with redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds and fellow redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore.
Whitlock is also one of four walk-ons to leave Pitt after 2024, including redshirt juniors in Matt Metrosky and quarterback Jake Frantl, who went to Division III powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater, plus redshirt sophomore defensive end Thomas Aden, who landed at Kent State.
He is also one of 11 players on offense that departed the Panthers at the end of the season.
This includes quaterbacks in redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, who landed at Cal Poly and redshirt junior Nate Yarnell, who went to Texas State, plus running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd and redshirt junior offensive linemen in Terrence Moore, who landed at Toledo.
Whitlock is one of 22 players that have departed from Pitt this offseason, including 11 players on defense
This includes defensive linemen in redshirt juniors in Chief Borders, Elliot Donald and Nakhi Johnson, who landed at Tulsa, redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe and freshman Sincere Edwards, who transferred to UCF.
It also features redshirt juniors in Tamarion Crumpley and Noah Biglow, who landed at Louisiana Tech, redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy and redshirt freshman Jaremiah Anglin Jr., plus sophomore linebackerJordan Bass.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Jets Interview Former Pitt Player for GM Job
- Pitt Drops in NET Rankings Despite Win
- Former Pitt DE Transfers to UCF
- Pitt Football Hosting Oregon Transfer
- Pitt Walk-On QB Transfers to Division III Powerhouse
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt