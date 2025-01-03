USC Hosts Pitt Transfer on Official Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The USC Trojans hosted a former Pitt Panthers players on a recent visit, as they look to secure his commitment.
Panthers sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 20, recently made a visit to the Trojans, according to Scott Scharder of WeAreSC of On3.
USC is one of the few offers that Bass received, which also includes ACC foes in NC State and Virginia Tech, along with Kansas, UNLV and Norfolk State in the FCS.
Bass came out of Phoebus High School in Hampton, Va. as the top rated recruit in the Class of 2023 for the Panthers.
247Sports rated Bass as the No. 5 recruit in Virginia, No. 14 linebacker and No. 176 recruit in the country and On3 ranked him as the top recruit in the state, No. 4 linebacker and No. 48 in the country, with both recruiting sites rating him as a four-star.
He played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2023 and earned one start at the Star or Outside linebacker spot against Wake Forest in Week 8, a 21-17 loss on Oct. 21. He made 11 tackles (six solo) and two tackles for loss that season.
Bass played in nine games this season, making 14 tackles (nine solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two quarterback hits and one pass breakup. He played a total of 172 snaps, including 115 on defense and 57 on offense.
His best game came against Syracuse, playing a season-high 32 snaps, making five tackles (four solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and tipped a pass that led to an interception.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi announced that Bass suffered a season-ending injury in the loss to Virginia in Week 11 at home and needed surgery. He also dealt with an injury in spring camp, which hampered him coming into this season.
Bass fell behind fellow sophomores on the depth chart in Braylan Lovelace and Rasheem Biles, who both started at Money linebacker in 2024 and he is likely looking for more playing time somewhere else.
He was also the backup at Star linebacker, behind starter in redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis, who earned All-American honors this season and also has two years left of eligibility.
Bass is the only linebacker from Pitt that entered the transfer portal, but one of 11 players on defense that did so.
This includes six defensive linemen in redshirt juniors in Chief Borders, Elliot Donald and Nakhi Johnson, who landed at Tulsa, redshirt sophomore/walk-on Thomas Aden, who ended up at Kent State, redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe and freshman Sincere Edwards, who transferred home to UCF.
It also features four defensive backs defensive backs in redshirt juniors in Tamarion Crumpley and Noah Biglow, who landed at Louisiana Tech, redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy and redshirt freshmanJaremiah Anglin Jr.
He is amongst 22 Pitt players that left for the transfer portal this offseason, with 11 more players coming on the offensive side of the ball.
This includes quaterbacks in redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, who landed at Cal Poly and redshirt juniors in Nate Yarnell, who went to Texas State, and walk-on Jake Frantl, who went to Division III powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater.
It also features running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd, wide receivers in redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds and redshirt freshmen in Lamar Seymore and walk-on Devin Whitlock, plus redshirt junior offensive linemen in Terrence Moore, who landed at Toledo, and walk-on Matt Metrosky.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Jets Interview Former Pitt Player for GM Job
- Pitt Drops in NET Rankings Despite Win
- Former Pitt DE Transfers to UCF
- Pitt Football Hosting Oregon Transfer
- Pitt Walk-On QB Transfers to Division III Powerhouse
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt