Pitt Basketball Signs Australian Forward
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers went overseas for their latest recruiting addition, who they hope will strengthen the team ahead of next season.
Pitt announced that they signed Australian forward Henry Lau, who announced his commitment on May 3.
Lau hails from Sydney, the most populous city in Australia at around 5.5 million inhabitants, and will turn 19 years old during his freshman season with the Panthers, giving him four years of eligibility.
He was the Sydney Boys High Player of the Year during the 2023-24 season, as he averaged 28 points, 15 rebounds, six blocks and four assists per game.
Lau signed with the Sydney Kings in the National Basketball League (NBL) and participated in the U20 Australian National Championships, where he averaged 15 points, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 52% from the field, 33% from 3-point range and 92% from the foul line.
Lau also played in the 2024 U18 Australian National Championships where he averaged 13.0 points, 2.8 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.
He stands 6-foot-8 and 195 pounds and uses his physicality to dominate through contact, either with a ferocious dunk or a layup. He also can shoot from deep and mid-range and is strong defensively, both on the ball in terms of steals and blocks, plus grabbing rebounds.
Lau is the third member of the Class of 2025 for the Panthers, along with four-star guard OmariWitherspoon from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C. and three-star center Kieran Mullen from Vancouver, who played for St. Thomas More High School, a boarding school in Oakdale, Conn., all of whom have signed with the team for next season.
The Panthers return four players in forwards Cam Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye, plus guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings.
Pitt also signed all four transfers they previously committed, including an Iowa State duo in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson, plus Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibility)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility Remaining)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Guard Omari Witherspoon
Center Kieran Mullen
Forward Henry Cody Lau
