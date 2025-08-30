Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Duquesne
PITTSBURGH - Pitt is kicking off the 2025 season with the return of the (unofficial) City Game against the Duquesne Dukes, and the Panthers have revealed the starting lineup.
It's a lineup that doesn't have a lot of big surprises, and considering the FCS opponent, it makes sense.
Eli Holstein is beginning his second season as the Pitt starting quarterback, and while he was locked into a competition until right before last year's season opener, he's the guy this year. He's joined by All-American Desmond Reid at running back and has Kenny Johnson, Blue Hicks, Poppi Williams and Jake Overman as his pass catchers.
Pitt revealed its new-looking starting offensive line in this week's two-deep depth chart, and there are no surprises there.
The defensive line, which will rotate heavily throughout the season, features Sean FitzSimmons and Francis Brewu on the inside, and Jimmy Scott and Blaine Spires on the outside. Jaeden Moore, a starter on the two-deep depth chart, did not dress for the matchup.
Kyle Louis headlines the star-studded linebacker group, one that also includes Rasheem Biles and Braylan Lovelace. It's a unit that has been hit hard by a couple of season-ending injuries to Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin, so some young players should get some snaps Saturday.
Cruce Brookins and Javon McIntyre are leading the way at safety, and Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum are starting at cornerback - with Shadarian Harrison also likely to play a lot of snaps.
Starting Lineup
QB - Eli Holstein
RB - Desmond Reid
WR - Kenny Johnson
WR - Blue Hicks
WR - Poppi Williams
TE - Jake Overman
TE - Malachi Thomas
LT - Jeff Persi
LG - Keith Gouveia
C - Lyndon Cooper
RG - BJ Williams
RT - Ryan Baer
DE - Jimmy Scott
DT - Sean FitzSimmons
DT - Francis Brewu
DE - Blaine Spires
LB - Rasheem Biles
LB - Braylan Lovelace
LB - Kyle Louis
CB - Tamon Lynum
S - Cruce Brookins
S - Javon McIntyre
CB - Rashad Battle
K - Trey Butkowski
P - Caleb Junko
LS - Nilay Upadhyayula
