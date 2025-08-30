Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Duquesne

The Pitt Panthers are set to kick off the 2025 season against the Duquesne Dukes, and their official starting lineup has been revealed

Karl Ludwig

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) scrambles with the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - Pitt is kicking off the 2025 season with the return of the (unofficial) City Game against the Duquesne Dukes, and the Panthers have revealed the starting lineup.

It's a lineup that doesn't have a lot of big surprises, and considering the FCS opponent, it makes sense.

Eli Holstein is beginning his second season as the Pitt starting quarterback, and while he was locked into a competition until right before last year's season opener, he's the guy this year. He's joined by All-American Desmond Reid at running back and has Kenny Johnson, Blue Hicks, Poppi Williams and Jake Overman as his pass catchers.

Pitt revealed its new-looking starting offensive line in this week's two-deep depth chart, and there are no surprises there.

The defensive line, which will rotate heavily throughout the season, features Sean FitzSimmons and Francis Brewu on the inside, and Jimmy Scott and Blaine Spires on the outside. Jaeden Moore, a starter on the two-deep depth chart, did not dress for the matchup.

Kyle Louis headlines the star-studded linebacker group, one that also includes Rasheem Biles and Braylan Lovelace. It's a unit that has been hit hard by a couple of season-ending injuries to Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin, so some young players should get some snaps Saturday.

Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Kyle Louis
Oct 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Kyle Louis (9) pass rushes at he line of scrimmage against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cruce Brookins and Javon McIntyre are leading the way at safety, and Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum are starting at cornerback - with Shadarian Harrison also likely to play a lot of snaps.

Starting Lineup

QB - Eli Holstein

RB - Desmond Reid

WR - Kenny Johnson

WR - Blue Hicks

WR - Poppi Williams

TE - Jake Overman

TE - Malachi Thomas

LT - Jeff Persi

LG - Keith Gouveia

C - Lyndon Cooper

RG - BJ Williams

RT - Ryan Baer

DE - Jimmy Scott

DT - Sean FitzSimmons

DT - Francis Brewu

DE - Blaine Spires

LB - Rasheem Biles

LB - Braylan Lovelace

LB - Kyle Louis

CB - Tamon Lynum

S - Cruce Brookins

S - Javon McIntyre

CB - Rashad Battle

K - Trey Butkowski

P - Caleb Junko

LS - Nilay Upadhyayula

