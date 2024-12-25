Preview: Pitt Faces Toledo in GameAbove Sports Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will play one more game in 2024, as they face off against Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions.
Pitt Looks to End Season On a Win
Every team's main objective of a bowl game is to win, but Pitt needs a win far more than almost any team in the country in this upcoming matchup.
They started off the season with a 7-0 record, their best since 1982, when Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior.
This included comeback wins over rivals Cincinnati on the road in Week 2, their biggest in 50 years, and over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at home in Week 3, erasing a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining.
Pitt also defeated North Carolina on the road for the first time ever in Week 6, their first in eight attempts, and dominated rival Syracuse, 41-13, in Week 9 at home, making five interceptions and returning three of them for touchdowns.
The Panthers would then lose their final five games of the season, all coming in November, finishing with a 7-5 record. It was the first time since 2006 that the Panthers lost their final five games, finishing 6-6 that year.
Pitt lost on the road to then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10, 48-25, suffered close home defeats to Virginia in Week 11, 24-19, and then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12, 24-20, then lost on the road to Louisville in Week 13, 37-9, and Boston College in Week 14, 34-23.
The Panthers had dreams of an ACC Championship and a spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, earning a No. 18 ranking after the loss to the Mustangs, but the season came down quite quickly.
Pitt will look for this game to end that losing streak and use it to give them a good start heading into 2025.
Who Will Play Quarterback for PItt?
Pitt has had quarterback issues over the final six games of the season, with injuries and a recent transfer out of the program.
Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein suffered a hard hit going out of bounds vs. the Orange, forcing backup redshirt junior Nate Yarnell to come in.
Holstein played in the following game vs the Mustangs, but didn't perform well in the 48-25 loss, completing 29-of-48 passes for 248 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
He then suffered a late hit in the third quarter vs. Virginia, as junior linebacker Trey McDonald that knocked him out of the game. The referees also disqualified McDonald for the hit, as they called it targeting.
Yarnell came in for the rest of the game and then would play the entirety vs. Clemson, almost getting Pitt the victory.
Holstein came back vs. Louisville, but took a sack in the first quarter and went down. Medical staff tended to him and had to put an air cast on his left leg. They would also bring out a cart for him and take him off the field.
Yarnell came in for that game as well and then started vs. Boston College, as Holstein sat out with injury.
Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi said that he is "hoping" Holstein will return for the bowl game and that the team, overall, is far healthier than they were at the end of the regular season.
Yarnell entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6 and ended up landing at Texas State. Redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Dieffenbach also joined him in the transfer portal on Dec. 12, thinning the depth at the position for Pitt.
Redshirt freshman/walk-on David Lynch will start for the Panthers vs. the Rockets if Holstein isn't ready to go. Freshman Julian Dugger is the backup for Lynch if he suffers an injury during the game.
Lynch played the final two drives vs. the Cardinals, completing 5-of-7 passes for 43 yards, including an interception on the final drive.
Toledo Looking for Second Power Four WIn in 2024
Toledo finished their season 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the MAC, but their best win came earlier on.
They dominated Mississippi State on the road, 41-17, in Week 3, marking their first Power Four win since 2015. Toledo took a commanding 28-3 lead by halftime and led 35-10 at the end of the third quarter, en route to the upset.
Toledo has had some close calls with Power Four opponents in the past. They lost 30-28 to Illinois in their 2023 season opener, blowing a 19-7 lead in the third quarter and falling on a last second field goal.
The Rockets also led the then ranked No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 29-24 with 1:35 left before giving up a late touchdown and losing a 32-29 battle on the road in Week 2 of 2021.
Toledo head coach Jason Candle will look for his second Power Four win this season in front of a passionate traveling fan base, with just a 60 mile trip up north, that would also match the most for a head coach in program history at 73 wins.
The Rockets Possess a Great Passing Offense
Toledo is one of the best passing offenses in the MAC and they showed it throughout 2024, making them a tough matchup for the Pitt secondary.
The Rockets rank No. 1 in passing offense, 246.2 yards per game, and rank No. 2 in offensive effiency at 141.4, both in the MAC.
Junior quarterback Tucker Gleason leads Toledo as their signal-caller. He completed 207-of-335 passes, 61.8%, for 2,684 yards and 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 11 games.
He ranked No. 2 in the MAC in total offense, 253.4 yards per game and No. 3 with 223.4 passing yards per game. He also likes getting out of the pocket and picking yards up on the ground, with 88 rushes for 330 yards and six touchdowns.
Gleason also has two of the best wide receivers in the MAC at his disposal on the Rockets, in senior Jerjuan Newton and Junior Vandeross III, a junior, who both earned All-MAC First Team honors.
Newton made 64 catches for 949 yards, 14.8 yards per reception, and 11 touchdowns in 12 games for Toledo. He ranked No. 5 in the MAC in receptions, tied for No. 5 with 5.3 receptions per game, No. 8 with 93.5 all-purpose yards and led the conference in receiving touchdowns.
Vandeross has made a team-high 73 catches for 763 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. He ranked No. 3 in the MAC with 6.1 receptions per game, No. 4 in receptions and No. 7 with 63.6 receiving yards per game.
Pitt will need good performances from safeties in seniors Donovan McMillon and Phillip O'Brien Jr., plus redshirt junior Javon McIntyre, as well as cornerbacks in redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy and redshirt seniors Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum, to prevent this Toledo passing attack from thriving.
Watch Out For Toledo Return Game
Toledo possesses one of the best return duos in the FBS, which has benefitted them throughout 2024.
Rockets senior running back Jacquez Smart led the MAC with 32.5 yards per return and 390 total yards on 12 kickoff returns, earning All-MAC First Team Kickoff Return Specialist honors. He also had a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown in the home win vs. UMass in Week 2.
He also has rushed 63 times for 240 yards and two touchdowns, ranking No. 18 in the MAC with 71.8 yards per game.
Toledo redshirt freshman wide receiver Bryson Hammer had 17 punt returns for 248 yards, leading the conference in punt return yards and 14.6 yards per return, earning All-MAC Second Team Punt Return Specialist honors.
Pitt hasn't allowed a punt return or a kickoff return for a touchdown, but both Smart and Hammer possess great speed and will go for extra yardage when possible.
Other Options in Toledo Defense
The Rockets have some solid options on defense that have the opportunity to make it tough for the Panthers in this bowl game.
They have a good secondary, with senior safety Maxen Hook leading the way, finishing the regular season with 107 tackles (61 solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and four pass breakups.
He ranked No. 4 in the conference with 61 solo tackles, No. 5 with 8.9 tackles per game and No. 6 in total tackles, helping him earn All-MAC First Team Defensive Back honors.
Joining Hook in the Toledo secondary is junior cornerback Avery Smith. He made 13 pass breakups and two interceptions for 15 passes defended, ranking No. 2 in the conference with 1.25 per game, earning All-MAC Second Team Defensive Back honors.
Sophomore safety Braden Awls leads the Rockets with three interceptions, No. 5 in the MAC, and has nine passes defended on the season,.
Toledo has one of the better lineman in the conference in senior defensive tackle Darius Alexander. He made 34 tackles (14 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended, earning All-MAC Second Team Defense-Down Lineman honors.
Senior linebacker Daniel Bolden finished with 91 tackles (47 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits for the Rockets, ranking No. 10 in the conference with 7.6 tackles per game, solo tackles and total tackles. He earned All-MAC Third Team Linebacker honors.
How to Watch: Pitt vs. Toledo (GameAbove Sports Bowl)
Pitt will face Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl on Dec. 26 at 2:00 p.m., with ESPN broadcasting the game.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Pitt RB James Conner Could Return for Cardinals
- Former Pitt Star Returns for Buccaneers
- Pitt Football Offers Southern Miss Transfer TE
- Pitt Volleyball Lands Illinois Transfer
- Pitt Football Lands Charlotte OL Transfer
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt