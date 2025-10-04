Inside The Panthers

How to Watch: Pitt Panthers vs. Boston College

Here's all the information for on-air coverage of the Pitt Panthers vs. the Boston College Eagles.

Mitchell Corcoran

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (white) and tight end Jake Overman (87) lead the team onto the field to play the Louisville Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (white) and tight end Jake Overman (87) lead the team onto the field to play the Louisville Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will host the Boston College Eagles for their Week 6 matchup. Both teams are searching for their first conference win of the season and the Panthers are looking to get their first Power Four win since October 2024.

Quick Preview

Pitt fell to Louisville last week, 34-27. The Panthers held a 10-point lead at halftime, but a total collapse of the offense that involved just three first downs, 100 total yards of offense and zero points in the second half was the ultimate demise of the Panthers.

Boston College is also coming off a close loss. The Eagles fell to Cal 28-24. It was a less than stellar performance for the Eagles. Their strength has been the passing game, but they had just 197 yards and two interceptions.

History of Pitt vs. Boston College

Pitt leads the all-time series 18-16 and has a 10-7 record at home. Boston College won last year's matchup 34-23 in Chestnut Hill. The Panthers' last victory came at home in 2023 when they won 24-16. Pitt has a 6-4 record in the last 10 matchups with the Eagles.

Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Gavin Bartholomew (86 after scoring a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles
Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Gavin Bartholomew (86) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Pitt vs. Boston College

Pitt vs. Boston College will kick off at noon on the ACC Network.

This is the fourth noon kickoff for the Panthers this season. They have kicked off every home game at noon, and the only away game at West Virginia was a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. This is also the second time Pitt will play on the ACC Network. The Week 1 game against Duquesne also aired on the ACC Network.

Chris Cotter will have the play-by-play and Max Browne will be the analyst in the ACC Network booth. Kendra Douglas will be the sideline reporter for the game.

As always, Bill Hillgrove and Pat Bostick will call the game on 93.7 The Fan and on the Pitt Radio Network. Dorin Dickerson and Larry Richert will be the sideline reporters.

Pitt's student radio station, WPTS Radio, will also air the game on 92.1 FM, channel 119 on SiriusXM and channel 193 on the SiriusXM app.

Mitchell Corcoran
