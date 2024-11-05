Pitt Volleyball Announces Two Sellouts
PITTSBURGH -- No. 1 Pitt Panthers volleyball announced two upcoming sold-out matches, as their popularity continues growing with their success.
The next two matches for Pitt at Fitzgerald Field House, No. 25 North Carolina at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 and Duke on Nov. 10 at 1:00 p.m., both sold out and only limited student tickets remain.
This makes it five straight matches at Fitzgerald Field House that Pitt volleyball has sold out. This includes sweeps over Cal and No. 5 Stanford on Oct. 18 and Oct. 20 and a win over Notre Dame in four sets on Oct. 27.
The sell-out number for Fitzgerald Field House is around 2,800, with 2,864 fans watching the Panthers defeat the Golden Bears and then 2,840 fans attending their wins over the Cardinal and the Fighting Irish.
Pitt also had a sell-out at the Petersen Events Center for the first time, setting a program record of 11,800 fans, who watched them sweep rival No. 3 Penn State on Sept. 18, their highest ranked win of the season.
The Panthers had 11,309 fans for their thrilling, five-set win over rival in the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals on Oct. 25 at the Petersen Events Center, but that number didn't qualify as a sell-out.
Pitt will play in their ninth ranked matchup against North Carolina in the first game. They will also host Duke, who is 9-14 overall and 5-7 in the ACC.
UNC is 18-3 overall and 10-2 in conference play, with losses to rival NC State in four sets on Oct. 11 in Raleigh and No. 16 Georgia Tech at home on Nov. 3, as they lost in five sets, failing to complete their reverse sweep.
Pitt has three ranked wins on the road against then ranked No. 10 Oregon in the season opener on Aug. 30, then ranked No. 23 USC on Sept. 11 and then ranked No. 13 Georgia Tech on Sept. 29, all sweeps.
They also swept then ranked No. 15 SMU on Oct. 9 at Fitzgerald Field House, but would lose on the road to them on Oct. 12, suffering their first defeat of the season in five sets, after leading 2-1 after three sets.
Pitt is 10-0 at home this season, with other victories against Buffalo on Sept. 3, East Carolina on Sept. 20, Marquette on Sept. 22, UMBC on Sept. 25.
The Panthers are 21-1 overall and 11-1 in ACC play, their best start to a season since 2019, when they finished 30-2 overall and 18-0 in the ACC.
