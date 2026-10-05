Pitt Names Starting QB Against North Carolina

The Pitt Panthers have named fifth-year senior Holden Geriner as starting quarterback against North Carolina on Oct.10.

Holden Geriner has been named the starting quarterback ahead of this week's game against North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/01emX9yg43 — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 5, 2026

This comes as sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel suffered an ACL tear in the third quarter against Virginia Tech and will miss the rest of the season. It's very unfortunate for the Panthers as Heintschel was setting records at the beginning of the season.

Still, Pitt walked out of Virginia Tech with a narrow win to move to 5-0 on the season and get the last spot in the AP Top 25.

First Start for the Veteran

While Geriner transferred to Pitt from Texas State to be the veteran in the locker room, this will actually be the first start of his college career.

Geriner spent three years at Auburn and then one at Texas State before transferring to Pitt for his fifth year. He had his first-ever touchdown pass against Bucknell, playing in the fourth quarter in that game and against Miami (Ohio).

Geriner went in at quarterback for the remainder of the Virginia Tech game after Heintschel exited. While at first offensive coordinator, Kade Bell was only comfortable running the ball, he eventually let Geriner make some plays as the game came down to the wire.

Geriner finished the game throwing for 78 yards and an impressive touchdown on 8/12 pass attempts. He had no interceptions and didn't take any sacks.

While there are other interesting young quarterbacks on the roster, Geriner proved himself as a capable quarterback who didn't falter under pressure.

Sep 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Bryan Hamilton (22) and quarterback Holden Geriner (15) celebrate after combining for a touchdown completion against the Bucknell Bison during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina

No opponent should be doubted, but Pitt is lucky as they don't have to play the toughest competition in Geriner's first game starting.

Pitt will be back home for their fifth home game of the season against the Tar Heels. North Carolina is a decent team who started the season with a win over TCU and a close loss against Clemson. They recently lost to Notre Dame, but put up a better fight than Pitt did against the Fighting Irish, losing 37-26.

The Tar Heels are 0-1 in ACC play after their loss to Clemson, but a two-game losing streak could be a motivating factor coming into their second ACC game of the year.

Pitt is just one of three undefeated teams left in the ACC, both in conference play and overall record. The team's ceiling is definitely lower without Heintschel, but this doesn't have to be another 2024 season where they lose out just because they lost their starting quarterback. The Panthers have shown that they can win as a unit despite the underlying flaws.

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