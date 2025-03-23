30 Days of Colts Fits: Wyatt Milum
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The first player up on this countdown to draft day is West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum.
Background
Wyatt Milum is a former four-star recruit who chose to attend West Virginia out of high school. He immediately found a role in the offense as a true freshman, starting eight games at right tackle for the Mountaineers in his debut season. He earned Freshman All-American honors in his outstanding first year.
Milum transitioned to left tackle the following season, a position that he would settle in at for the final 35 games of his playing career. He earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors as a junior in 2023 and stepped it up with All-Big 12 First Team honors in his final season in 2024. He was also named Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big 12 for his play in his final season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Milum didn't allow a sack in his final three seasons of play. His 92.5 pass-blocking grade this past year is the highest among all offensive tackles eligible in this draft class. His run blocking also stood out, ranking number one among all draft-eligible tackles in this class.
Milum participated in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason, making the move to the interior to play guard. He had an up and down week of play, but he showcased the power and the physicality that scouts wanted to see from him when moving inside.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 313 pounds
Arm Length: 32.130 inches
Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 5.27 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.83 / Vertical Jump: 30 inches / Broad Jump: 108 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.69 seconds / 3-Cone Drill: 7.59 seconds
Standout Traits on Film
Milum's size, strength, and explosion really pop in his film. He is a smooth mover out of his stance and provides a good jolt to defenders in the open field. He is particularly stout as a run blocker, as his get-off and his initial pop create a good bit of vertical displacement at the point of attack.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Milum is a rare run blocker who can thrive as a zone blocker or a gap/power blocker on the interior. He could immediately step in and make a unit dominant in the run game, similar to what Quenton Nelson did in Indy back in 2018. His power and his pop are dominant in film.
His pass blocking is a bit harder to project because he played out of position in college. His pad level, hip tightness, and shorter arms are a bad fit at offensive tackle, but he still held his own and was fairly productive on the stat sheet. The transition inside to guard should help him as a pass blocker be a bit more consistent, but it will still be a transition nonetheless.
Even if there are some rough patches in year one due to his pad level, Milum's grip strength and his eyes will be an asset from day one as a pass blocker. He understands how to lock defenders down once engaged and that should give him a decently high floor to build upon in his NFL career on the interior.
Overall, Milum has some areas that need to be cleaned up but teams will be betting on his experience, his explosion, and his power on the interior. He plays with a nasty mean streak and he is a fantastic run blocker, so teams will be getting a tone-setter on the interior from day one.
For the Colts, he would be a player who can immediately step in and start at right guard from day one. His presence in the interior would allow Matt Goncalves to continue working as the right tackle of the future and Milum would also add a nasty run-blocking duo on the right side regardless of starter.
Plus, if the Colts are looking for the ideal Will Fries replacement, why not grab a player with nearly identical measureables and style of play?
Colts' Interest
The Colts don't have any reported interest in Milum at this point (aside from attending West Virginia's Pro Day), but it is easy to assume the Colts will be high on him in this class. The Colts typically covet former offensive tackles moving to the interior who are experienced and explosive. Milum checks off all three of those boxes in this draft.
Milum's stock is all over the place, with some sites projecting him to go as high as day one with others seeing a fall to late day two for the young lineman. Wherever he ends up going in this draft, I fully expect the Colts to be interested in the services of this athletic young player.
Recommended Articles
The 2025 Indy Draft Guide is officially available for pre-orders! 225+ in-depth scouting reports plus how each player fits the Indianapolis Colts.