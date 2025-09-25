Inside The Panthers

WATCH: Pitt Offensive Linemen Talk Bounce Back vs. Louisville

A couple of starting Pitt Panthers offensive lineman spoke to the media about a potential bounce back performance against Louisville.

Karl Ludwig

Sep 14, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Derrick Davis Jr. (34) celebrates a touchdown with BJ Williams (55) and Gavin Bartholomew (86) during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Image Images
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers invested in their offensive line during the offseason, adding a handful of players from the portal, and the new-look unit expected to bounce back this season.

As it stands, the unit is still looking to gain some sort of cohesion.

Right tackle Ryan Baer and right guard BJ Williams, two of the three returning starting offensive linemen from last season (along with center Lyndon Cooper), spoke to the media after practice about the bye week and how it helped the unit as a whole.

The unit struggled against West Virginia, allowing six sacks and 15 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and it was disappointing after two solid pass protection performance to start the season - albeit, against lower competition.

Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Baer
Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Baer (70) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Baer, Cooper and left guard Keith Gouveia were credited with allowing two sacks each. It's a trend that cannot continue heading into conference play. Especially after quarterback Eli Holstein said after the WVU loss that his strip sack (which Baer took the blame for) on the opening possession left him rattled.

Still, head coach Pat Narduzzi feels good about where his offensive line is through three weeks.

"We've got to execute," Narduzzi said this week. "We've got to protect what we're supposed to protect. When you look overall, besides a couple issues with the running back protection, we did a good job protecting the quarterback. We ran into some sacks, and we've got to move our feet in the pocket and find the open receiver and hit him."

Pitt worked through a double digit number of offensive line combinations last season, largely due to a season-ending injury to left tackle Branson Taylor, but ineffective play forced a handful of younger players into the lineup. It will be interesting to see whether the coaching staff decides to tweak the line if ineffective play, and penalties, continue heading into ACC play.

Kendall Stanley is the swing tackle, and while he worked at guard during the offseason, he's likely staying on the outside. Jackson Brown and Isaiah Montgomery received work last season, inside and out, and could be players off the bench. Ryan Carretta and Jiavani Cooley were camp standouts.

