Why Pitt's Offense Should Return to Form Against Georgia Tech

The Pitt Panthers are 5-3 (2-3 in ACC play) after a rough road loss to No. 1 Miami, 52-23 in WEek 8, marking a tough October for the program.

Pitt is on a three-game losing streak, which began after starting quarterback Mason Heintschel suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the 35-33 road win over Virginia Tech in Week 5.

Pitt has averaged just 20.3 points per game since Heintschel has been out, including scoring just 17 points at home in a four-point loss against North Carolina, 21-17 at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6.

The Panthers have been dealing with a difficult quarterback situation, seeing both pros and cons between fifth-year Holden Geriner and true freshman Corey Dailey.

Pitt will face Georgia Tech in Week 9 at Acrisure Stadium, a Halloween-night matchup that is against the least scary team left on Pitt's schedule.

While last year's night game against Georgia Tech was a heavyweight battle with ACC Championship implications on the line, this year has both teams just looking for any way to get a win to salvage their lost seasons.

Georgia Tech is 2-5 overall and 1-3 in ACC play, with their only wins of the season being against FCS school Mercer in Week 3 and an impressive 28-25 win over Duke in Week 6, which was undefeated at the time.

What Pitt Should Expect from Georgia Tech Defense

Georgia Tech allows 30.3 opponent points per game, the third-most in the ACC. Their most recent game saw them at home give up 49 points to Boston College in Week 8, a team that hadn't put up more than 30 points all season prior.

They also give up 197.1 passing yards per game, sixth-least in the ACC, but an astounding 214.2 rushing yards per game, the most in the conference.

When asked about the injury Pitt sophomore running back Ja'Kyrian 'Boosie' Turner is dealing with, head coach Pat Narduzzi answered with "next question."

While that doesn't sound like good news for Boosie's return, Pitt still has great running backs on the roster who have stepped up continuously.

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) handoff the football to running back Damon Ferguson Jr. (26) against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman Damon Ferguson Jr. leads the Panthers with 92 rushes for 477 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, and four touchdowns, while sixth-year La'Vell Wright has been the veteran big running back, with 63 carries for 253 yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia Tech gave up 399 rushing yards to Boston College while holding their quarterback, Mason McKenzie, to just 101 passing yards, showing that a strong rushing attack can beat them.

Geriner wasn't awful for Pitt against the Hurricanes, putting up 268 passing yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

Dailey wasn't bad either, coming in at the end to go 3/3 on pass attempts, including a touchdown.

No matter who the coaching staff sends out there, both quarterbacks have shown enough to be at least a steady force, especially against a poor defense like Georgia Tech's.

Highlights on Offense/Special Teams

After a slow start to the season, wide receiver Cataurus 'Blue' Hicks has been a rare standout on Pitt's offense.

The senior leads all Pitt receivers with five touchdowns this season and has averaged 142 receiving yards in his past two games.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifth-year kicker Antonio Chadha has continued to be reliable; he has yet to miss an extra point and has only missed one field goal this season. This includes him going 4-for-4 on field goal attempts against Boston College.

As Pitt is now battling to be bowl-eligible, they're lucky Georgia Tech isn't nearly as good as last season.

Still, the goal should be to win every game in front of them, as every win gives them another chance of postseason play and nothing is guaranteed in the ACC.