Another Recruit Books Pitt Football Official Visit
The latest in a very long string of recruits announcing that they've booked official visits with the Pitt Panthers is Adam Shaw.
The Panthers extended an offer to Shaw very recently - on May 15. He's a 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect with an interesting and unique background in the game from a position fit standpoint at Hillsdale (NJ) Pascack Valley High School.
With a 3.4 GPA, Shaw was First Team All-County at the quarterback position last season. He threw for 1,341 yards and 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions, and recorded an additional 1,021 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns.
While his quarterback play stood out to most, it's the linebacker position where he's slated to play at the next level. Certainly, the Pitt Panthers have plenty to sell at that position right now.
Let's face it. Last year, the linebacker roster was probably the most impressive unit among the Pittsburgh roster last season. Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles were the primary component of that strength, and both return in the fall.
Linebackers coach Ryan Manalac has a lot to sell here.
Shaw's recruitment has ascended significantly from where it stood just two weeks ago.
Yesterday, he landed a Michigan State offer following Temple (May 19), Connecticut (May 15), Pittsburgh (May 15), Rutgers (May 14), and Massachusetts (May 13).
Bucknell, James Madison, Georgetown, Maine, Monmouth, Old Dominion, and Wagner made up most of his college options prior to the recent flurry of Power Four options trending his way.
Shaw's trip to Pittsburgh in June won't be his first Pitt visit.
Back in January, the Jersey product visited the Panthers after having attended a game in Pittsburgh back in October. Shortly after that game-day trip to Pennsylvania, Shawe also visited Rutgers.
It's interesting to see that Rutgers and Notre Dame ended up offering Shaw on consecutive days. And now Shaw is set to take an official visit to Rutgers on May 30, ahead of his official visit in Pittsburgh set for June 5-7.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball Facing Top SEC Team
- Pitt 13-9 Upset Win Over WVU Named Top Game Since 2000
- Texas Tackle Names Top 3, Including Pitt Football
- Pitt Baseball Blows Lead, Loses to Duke in ACC Tournament
- Pitt Football Lands WPIAL Star, Marshall Decommit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt