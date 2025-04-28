Despite New Commitment, Pitt Panthers Still Thin at QB
Amid recent transfer portal developments, the Pitt Panthers roster was strengthened in a few areas while a crucial position took a big hit.
In reviewing the four transfers that developed during the whirlwind of NFL Draft happenings late last week, it makes sense to start at the most important position group impacted through the increasing volume of transfers across the college football landscape.
Quarterback.
“(Julian Dugger is) like a big boy. Last year, he was a little boy," Narduzzi said in Tuesday's press conference. "Last year, shoot, there was times he's supposed to go in and he's kind of hanging back, and he knows it. He's night and day from where he was a year ago."
That quote was one of many instances of feedback on Julian Dugger during the spring, ranging from encouraging to downright glowing reports of his development. As far as news of a backup quarterback ascending is concerned, it was particularly newsworthy given Pitt was operating with fewer scholarship quarterbacks than the widely viewed ideal number of four passers.
A redshirt freshman next season, Dugger was sandwiched between starting quarterback Eli Holstein and early-entry freshman Mason Heintschel. It would be foolish to assume anyone but Holstein will start a game in the upcoming season, but it's important to remember that Nate Yarnell started two games last season, and it would have been three had he not entered the portal, had he stuck around for the bowl game.
Yarnell saw action in an additional seven contests in 2024, including the matchups with Syracuse and Virginia when Holstein's string of injuries began to impact his ability to perform on Saturdays.
Yarnell is long gone, the roster subtraction that created the unusual spring camp situation at quarterback. However, with only three scholarship quarterbacks competing, increased snaps are considered a significant opportunity for development — the silver lining of being without a fourth passer alongside Holstein, Dugger, and Heintschel.
However, early on Saturday, Kade Bell's relationship with one of his former Western Carolina quarterbacks greased the wheels to a solution to the shortage at the position.
After visiting Pittsburgh and earning an offer during his December 18-19 stay, Cole Gonzales earned an offer from the Oklahoma Sooners a day later. In the end, the young quarterback ended up in Norman where he competed in spring camp, but he returned to the transfer market thereafter.
Gettting a second crack at Gonzales proved to be all Coach Bell needed to bring the Florida native to Pittsburgh as he announced his commitment just after 5:00 ET on Saturday.
However, just a few hours after the Pitt coaching staff had eased concerns around the depth of the quarterback roster, the issue was back in play as Julian Dugger announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.
So, it's back to square one for Coach Bell and the rest of the decision-makers at Pitt.
For now, although the Pitt offense didn't gain the fourth quarterback it needed (not for longer than roughly two hours, anyway), Coach Bell ultimately replaced a rising true sophomore quarterback with only one start under his belt with a passer who has started 23 games at the college level, and set a school record in 2023 with 28 touchdown passes during his sophomore season at Western Carolina.
