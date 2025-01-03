Former Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Questionable for Eagles
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett may not play for the Philadelphia Eagles in their regular season finale with an injury.
The Eagles released their practice report on Jan. 3, listing Pickett as DNP (Did Not Participate), for the second straight day with a ribs injury.
Pickett started his first game for the Eagles in their last matchup, a 41-7 victory over their rival in the Dallas Cowboys that clinched the NFC East division title.
He had a solid game for the Eagles, completing 10-of-15 passes for a touchdown and also ran for a touchdown, as the Eagles had a 24-7 lead at halftime.
Pickett then found Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown for a touchdown pass in the third quarter, that the referees called back for a holding call, and suffered a big hit from Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
Pickett would leave the game and not return, with third string quarterback Tanner McKee coming in place of him the rest of the game.
Pro Football Talk reported that Pickett played with broken ribs vs. the Cowboys and received two injections, one before the game and the other at halftime to ease the pain.
Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion on the second drive of their 36-33 road loss to NFC East divisional rival in the Washington Commanders in Week 16, forcing Pickett into the game.
Hurts didn't practice last week nor this week, with the Eagles listing him as out for their Week 18 matchup, a home battle with their NFC East rival, the New York Giants.
Pickett had only come in three games prior to the game against Washington, completing one of three passes for five yards.
He did deal with a ribs injury during the game against the Commanders, but stayed in and perservered. This was the same ribs injury that plagued him vs. the Cowboys and that he is still dealing with.
Pickett completed 14-of-24 passes, 58.3%, for 143 yards and one touchdown and one interception against the Commanders. He almost sealed the win on the Eagles' final drive, but wide receiver Devonta Smith dropped the pass on third down, that would've given them the first down at the two-minute warning.
The Commanders then went down the field and secured the victory, scoring a touchdown with six seconds left.
Philadelphia won't need Hurts nor Pickett for their final regular season game, as they've already secured the No. 2 seed.
Pickett should start if he's good to go, but McKee will start if he isn't healthy enough.
Pickett came out of Ocean Township High School on Oakhurst, N.J. where he threw for 4,670 yards and 43 touchdowns, while rushing for 873 yards and 17 touchdowns as well.
247Sports rated him the No. 10 pro-style quarterback and No. 13 recruit in New Jersey, Rivals ranked him No. 23 in the state, while ESPN rated him the No. 25 quarterback and No. 21 recruit in New Jersey, all in the Class of 2017, respectively.
Pickett served as one of the best ever Pitt quarterbacks, with his 2021 season featuring as one of the finest by a signal caller in program history.
He completed 334-of-497 passes, 67.2%, for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions, as he led the Panthers to their first 10-win regular season in more than 40 years and their first ACC Championship. His passing yards and passing touchdowns are program records for a season.
Pickett finished his Pitt career with 12,303 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns, both also program records and would earn himself that First Round NFL Draft selection in 2022, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking him at No. 20.
He struggled with the Steelers, going 14-10 overall and completing 446-of-713 passes, 62.6%, for 4,744 yards and 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in two seasons with the franchise.
His last NFL start for the Steelers came against the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 13 of the 2023 campaign, where he suffered an ankle injury early on and never returned. He didn't play for the team the rest of the season.
The Steelers traded Pickett this past offseason to the Eagles for a fourth round draft pick, while landing a third round draft pick in return for him.
Pickett will look to get back to full strength, as the Eagles may need him heading into the playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Hosting Florida WR Transfer
- Pitt Faces Big 12 Foe in Latest Bracektology
- Pitt Transfer CB Schedules Official Visits
- Pitt Walk-On WR Enters Transfer Portal
- Pitt Football Offers FCS Transfer WR
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt