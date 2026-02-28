Ohio 3-Star OL Sets Pitt Official Visit

PITTSBURGH — Class of 2027 three-star offensive lineman Jalen Webb has scheduled an official visit with the Pitt Panthers for June 11-18, he announced on Feb. 27.

Webb is the second player to schedule an official visit with Pitt on that date and the fifth offensive lineman to schedule an official visit with the Panthers.

Webb is a 6-foot-3, 315-pound interior offensive lineman who plays for Central Catholic in Toledo, Ohio. He received his three-star rating from Rivals, but does not have a star rating from 247Sports or ESPN.

Rivals lists Webb as the No. 38 from Ohio and the No. 87 interior offensive lineman in the class.

Webb was part of an offensive line that helped lead Central Catholic to an 11-5 record and to the OHSAA Division III State Final.

Webb's official visit will occur at the same time as Central Catholic's (Pittsburgh, Pa.) offensive lineman Jon Sassic's visit.

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

June 11-13

OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit

ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)

LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)

DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)

June 18-20

OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

OL Jalen Webb, Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio)

OL Seems to Be Pitt's No. 1 Priority

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Jeff Persi (78) pass blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Offensive line has by far been the most sought-after position for Pitt in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and rightfully so.

Pitt finished 132nd in sacks allowed, causing Mason Heintschel to be brought down 34 times in 2025. The Panthers also finished 117th in tackles for loss allowed and caused Heintschel to be pressured 150 times.

Of the 12 recruits to schedule official visits with Pitt so far, five are offensive linemen, two are wide receivers and the rest are made up of quarterback, linebacker, running back and athlete.

These offensive line visits are important to Pitt this summer. Not only did the line struggle last season, but most of the experienced players will be out of eligibility after 2026. Those players are Ryan Baer, BJ Williams, Kendall Stanley, Keith Gouveia, Netinho Olivieri and Keylen Davis.

