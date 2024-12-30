Pitt WR Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have lost another player to the transfer portal, with this one coming from a former walk-on.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Jake McConnachie, who spent the past five seasons with the Panthers, announced that he is leaving the program as a graduate transfer, with one year of eligibility remaining.
McConnachie hails from Verona, N.J. and played for Verona High School. He starred as a senior in 2019, making 46 catches for 1,012 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019, while also leading his team to a 12-0 record and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North1/North 2 Group 2 regional championship.
He joined Pitt as walk-on in the Class of 2020 and didn't play in any games as a freshman, nor as a redshirt freshman in 2021.
McConnachie played four snaps in two games on offense in 2022, vs. Virginia in Week 11 and Miami in Week 13, both on the road. He also played in four games on special teams, vs. Virginia Tech at home in Week 6, Virginia, Duke at home in Week 12 and UCLA in the Sun Bowl.
He would also earn a scholarship ahead of the 2023 season, as the coaching staff honored his efforts from the past three seasons.
He made one catch in his time with Pitt, a 39-yard catch for a touchdown in the 45-7 win over Wofford in the 2023 season opener. He also played in road games vs. Virginia Tech in Week 5, Notre Dame in Week 9 and Syracuse in Week 11, while another at home in Florida State in Week 10.
McConnachie played just five offensive snaps in 2024, all coming in the 41-13 home win vs. Syracuse in Week 9. He also played in six games on special teams, including the final five games
He is one of three wide receivers from Pitt that entered the transfer portal, along with redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds and redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore.
McConnachie is one of nine offensive players that have left the Panthers following the end of the season.
This includes quaterbacks in redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, who landed at Cal Poly, and redshirt junior Nate Yarnell, who went to Texas State, running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd, wide receivers in redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds and redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore and redshirt junior offensive linemen in Terrence Moore, who landed atToledo, and walk-on Matt Metrosky.
He is also one of 19 players overall that have left Pitt for the transfer portal, with 10 more players on defense.
This features defensive linemen in redshirt juniors Elliot Donald and Nakhi Johnson, who landed at Tulsa, redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe, Aden and freshman Sincere Edwards, sophomore linebackerJordan Bass and defensive backs in redshirt freshman Jaremiah Anglin Jr., redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy and redshirt juniors in Noah Biglow, who landed at Louisiana Tech, and Tamarion Crumpley.
