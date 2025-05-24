Pitt Football Misses Out on 4-Star Target
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers worked hard, but didn't secure the services of a top football recruit.
Kory Amachree, a recruit in the Class of 2026, committed to Kansas, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.
Amachree had Pitt in his final six schools, along with Duke, Harvard, Indiana and Michigan State, which he announced on May 17.
He plays for Haslett High School in Haslett, Mich., near Lansing. He played in six games as a junior in 2024, with 1,102 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground and finishing with 1,394 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on a return, earning All-State honors.
Panthers secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins, who primarily recruits Michigan, offered Amachree on May 12, 2024. He also made a visit to Pitt back on July 31.
Pitt running backs coach Lindsey Lamar visited Amachree at his home on May 10, as the program continues showing their interest in the running back.
Amachree originally had an official visit to Pitt scheduled for June 14, moved it back to May 15 and then postponed it. There is no date for that official visit as of now or if he'll ever take it.
He took an official visit to Kansas and still has one scheduled for Michigan State on May 30.
On3 rates Amachree as a four-star, No. 223 in the nation, the No. 22 running back and No. 6 recruit in Michigan. 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN rate Amachree as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 35 at his position and No. 13 in his state, Rivals ranking him the No. 22 running back and No. 10 recruit in Michigan and ESPN ranking him No. 32 at his position and No. 10 in the state.
Amachree earned Power 4 offers from ACC schools in Boston College, Louisville, NC State and Syracuse, Big Ten schools in Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin and Big 12 schools in Arizona State, Cincinnati and West Virginia.
He also received FBS offers from Marshall, Navy, Southern Miss and MAC schools in Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Toledo, UMass and Western Michigan and FCS offers from Ivy League schools in Dartmouth and Yale, plus Jackson State and Western Illinois.
Pitt has five three-star commitments in the Class of 2026 so far. This includes quarterback Angelo Renda from Southlake High School in Carroll, Texas, safety Isaac Patterson from Westerville South High School in Westerville, Ohio, defensive back Marcus Jennings from Cass Tech High School in Detroit and Florida wide receivers in Dylan Wester from Booker High School in Sarasota andDemetrice McCray from The First Academy in Orlando.
