SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Elite 2021 Wing Alex Fudge Commits to LSU

Jason Jordan

As recently as this week, Robert E. Lee (Jacksonville, Fla.) wing Alex Fudge was still weighing the pros and cons of all 10 of the schools on his final list of schools.

“It was stressful,” Fudge said.

Still, in the end, Fudge’s bond with LSU coach Will Wade was what ultimately led to his commitment on Saturday.

RELATED: Lucas Taylor commits to Clemson

Fudge picked the Tigers over Central Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Georgia, USC, Florida and Alabama.

Fudge made his decision at 2:24 p.m. ET, in honor of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant, who were killed in a plane crash in January along with seven other passengers.

“From the beginning the assistant coaches were hitting me up,” Fudge said. “And after that Coach Wade just basically took over and was like, ‘This is my guy.’ He felt that I was a need for the team. It was a tight relationship that we have.”

RELATED: 2023 F Brandon Gardner stars on and off the court

The extra attention from the head man makes sense for a player whose versatility and skill-set checks off nearly every box on both ends of the floor.

Last season, Fudge averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks a game for Robert E. Lee.

“Coach Wade wants me to come in and be that point-forward as Trendon (Watford) is there,” Fudge said. “Basically, playing off the pick-and-roll, dominating the post when I have an advantage and bring the ball up so I can create. I’m just ready to get there and work.”

Fudge is the Tigers fourth commitment from the 2021 class, joining IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) shooting guard Brandon Murray, Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) center Jerrell Colbert and Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) center Bradley Ezewiro. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI99 Edge Dallas Turner on how the Pandemic Affected his Alabama Commitment

One of the top edge prospects in America, Dallas Turner talks ups and downs during the pandemic ahead of his senior season debut.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

NorBlu

Elite SG Lucas Taylor Commits to Clemson

Taylor is the third commitment for the Tigers in the 2021 class.

Jason Jordan

by

Pawpower52

SIAA Live Evaluation: No. 1 Slot WR Mario Williams

Sports Illustrated All-American went on the road to get a closer at Mario Williams of Plant City, Florida High School, the nation's top Slot Wide Receiver prospect and Oklahoma Sooners commitment.

SI All-American

by

MattySolo

Live Scouting Evaluation: SI All-American Candidate WR Agiye Hall

Sports Illustrated All-American attended the Plant City (Fla.) vs. Bloomingdale Valrico (Fla.) high school football game to evaluate Alabama Crimson Tide Football commit Wide Receiver Agiye Hall.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Joshua Moore Highlights and Evaluation

Joshua Moore is a safety prospect from Marist School in Atlanta, Ga. Moore is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Shambre Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Shambre Jackson is a defensive end prospect from Boone High School in Orlando, Fla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Hardwood Pandemic Stockrisers Vol. III

Elite underclassmen have been dominant this summer.

Jason Jordan

Elite 2023 Forward Brandon Gardner Stars On and Off the Court

Gardner made SI's list of prospects who raised their stock after a breakout summer.

Jason Jordan

by

NerdsCoolTable

Several SI99 Prospects Set for October Commitments

At least five more SI99 prospects will soon come off the board and make college football commitments.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

MattySolo

SIAA Freak of the Week: Liam Clifford

SI All-American continues its latest football feature, Freak of the Week, highlighting the top high school football prospect performances nationally.

SI All-American