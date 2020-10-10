Elite 2021 Wing Alex Fudge Commits to LSU

As recently as this week, Robert E. Lee (Jacksonville, Fla.) wing Alex Fudge was still weighing the pros and cons of all 10 of the schools on his final list of schools.

“It was stressful,” Fudge said.

Still, in the end, Fudge’s bond with LSU coach Will Wade was what ultimately led to his commitment on Saturday.

Fudge picked the Tigers over Central Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Texas A & M, Georgia, USC, Florida and Alabama.

Fudge made his decision at 2:24 p.m. ET, in honor of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant, who were killed in a plane crash in January along with seven other passengers.

“From the beginning the assistant coaches were hitting me up,” Fudge said. “And after that Coach Wade just basically took over and was like, ‘This is my guy.’ He felt that I was a need for the team. It was a tight relationship that we have.”

The extra attention from the head man makes sense for a player whose versatility and skill-set checks off nearly every box on both ends of the floor.

Last season, Fudge averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks a game for Robert E. Lee.

“Coach Wade wants me to come in and be that point-forward as Trendon (Watford) is there,” Fudge said. “Basically, playing off the pick-and-roll, dominating the post when I have an advantage and bring the ball up so I can create. I’m just ready to get there and work.”

Fudge is the Tigers fourth commitment from the 2021 class, joining IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) shooting guard Brandon Murray, Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) center Jerrell Colbert and Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) center Bradley Ezewiro.