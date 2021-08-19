2022 SG Blue Cain Set to Build on Dominant Summer

Cain turned in a dominant performance with B Maze Elite this summer on the Under Armour Association.

It should come as a surprise to no one that Blue Cain turned in a dominant summer on the Under Armour Association while running with B Maze Elite (Md.); especially when you consider the origin of his name was a tribute to the mascot of the college basketball titan Duke “Blue” Devils, where his father Chris went to college.

“My dad played golf at Duke,” Cain said. “He always said he’d call his son Blue, and that’s where that came from.”

Talk about foresight.

Last season, Cain averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists and led Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic to a third place finish in the state tournament.

He took it to another level this summer with B Maze Elite, averaging 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists a game against some of the top players in the country.

That kind of production has earned him offers and interest from South Carolina, ETSU, Howard, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Belmont, George Washington, Virginia, Florida, Butler, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech, among many others.

Cain will take an unofficial to Virginia Tech this weekend.

“It’s pretty cool because this is something that I’ve wanted since I started playing,” Cain said. “It just makes me want to go harder.”

B Maze Elite founder Bobby Maze refers to Cain as "the silent assassin" and said with his improved perimeter jump shot, Cain has become "impossible to guard."

"At 6-4, Blue is one of the most talented, hardworking players in the nation," Maze said. "His life is basketball, he lives in the gym and he has a positive attitude. He can really handle the ball and has crafty finishes with a lethal variety of Euro-step moves. I believe he’s the most underrated player in the country."



Cain, a junior, has optimal size to go along with elite three-level scoring ability. His marksman-like accuracy from the perimeter and his ability to make quick and shifty movements with the ball make him a tough guard for the opposition. Cain’s elite vision and high basketball IQ, make him a gifted playmaker on the offensive end.

“I’m at my best when I’m in transition, just creating and running,” Cain said. “I like how Paul George plays and I’d say I try and pattern myself around that style. The biggest thing for me though, is getting better. It’s all about taking my game to another level. I’m always looking to do that.”

As for his name affiliation, Cain said, while he has yet to hear from Chris' alma mater, he’d “love to hear from Duke” at some point.

“Anybody would be happy to hear from Duke,” Cain said. “I mean it’s Duke. We’ll see what happens. There are a lot of schools I would like to hear from, but right now, I’m just trying to get better. I’m working harder every day. That’s the part that I can control.”